Fire burns near Getchell Mine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINNEMUCCA – A fire came close to structures at the Getchell Mine last week but they were spared, thanks in part to preseason planning between Nevada Gold Mines and the Bureau of Land Management.

On July 22, lightning ignited the a wildfire on BLM land approximately 2 miles west of the mine. Despite prompt reporting by personnel from the Turquoise Ridge mine to Central Nevada Interagency Dispatch Center, the Osgood Fire spread quickly due to high winds from passing thunderstorms.

At one point approximately 30 of the mine’s out-buildings, structures and improvements were threatened. CNIDC dispatched seven engines, one water tender, three dozers, one hotshot crew and a battalion chief and were supported by four single engine air tankers (SEATs) dropping retardant, four “scooper-type” water dropping aircraft, one helicopter and one aerial supervision aircraft called an “Air-Attack.”

Crews battled the wildfire through the night aided by firefighting equipment and personnel from the Golconda and Valmy Volunteer Fire Departments as well as a large capacity water tender from Nevada Gold Mines.