Fire pushes abandoned mine lands conference online
NDOM to host national abandoned mine lands conference

Registration for and details about the National Association of Abandoned Mine Lands Program is on www.naamlp2021.com.

 www.naamlp2021.com/

The in-person portions of the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs conference planned for Sept. 12-15 at Lake Tahoe and in the surrounding areas have been canceled while other portions of the event will be hosted virtually because of the Caldor Fire.

The NAAMLP Conference Planning Committee announced that in-person registrants can transfer to the virtual sessions, which will cover the plenary session, technical sessions and tours.

The Nevada Division of Minerals’ Abandoned Mine Lands Program was slated to host the annual conference for the first time in the event’s 42 year history.

NAAMLP consists of 32 states and tribes throughout the nation that hold an annual conference to provide a platform of communication and collaboration to showcase the successful reclamation and remediation of AML sites nationwide.

The event was expected to attract nearly 200 attendees, comprised of NAAMLP members, federal and state officials, as well as individuals from the education, scientific, engineering, and business fields.

The itinerary now features a virtual exhibitor hall, online remarks, sessions, an award ceremony and business meeting.

Organizers still plan to provide presentations and videos covering tours, originally scheduled for historic Virginia City, the Bodie ghost town and Pumpkin Hollow copper mine in Yerington.

For more information visit the conference website: http://naamlp2021.com.

