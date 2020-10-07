First Drilling expands fleet with new track-mounted deep hole drill.

ELKO— First Drilling officially commissioned a Epiroc CT-20, to expand its diamond drill fleet, a company statement said Wednesday. The track-mounted deep hole capacity rig completed commissioning on Oct 4th and is working at a Northern Nevada exploration project.

It is the latest in a wide-range of specialty drilling equipment, and features more than 5000 ft. HQ depth capacity and 8000 ft. NQ capacity.

“We are absolutely committed to safety, productivity, and innovation and with this new machine in our fleet, we can take on deeper holes and bigger core diameters without compromising on the key deliverables our customers need, ensuring those precious exploration dollars are delivering real results,” First Drilling CEO Kyle Rhoderick said.

First Drilling is a Colorado based company with more than 50-years of experience providing drilling services to the mineral industry. The company offers surface and underground diamond coring, helicopter supported drilling and innovative fit for purpose drilling solutions.

