First Majestic begins mining at West Generator

Mining has started at the West Generator underground mine at Jerritt Canyon north of Elko, according to Steve Holmes, chief operating officer of First Majestic Silver Corp., which reported an adjusted net loss of $22.6 million, or 9 cents per share for the third quarter.

“West Generator was started yesterday,” Holmes said on Nov. 9. “Saval II will start at the end of this month and possibly next year, Murray.”

West Generator, Saval II and Murray are all underground mines at Jerritt Canyon that had been shut down for roughly 17 years, but First Majestic decided to revive West General and Saval II to provide more ore feed for the roaster and will decide “probably in the next six months about restarting Murray,” he said.

Redpath is the mining contractor for West Generator and Saval II, and Small Mine Development is the contractor for the longtime producing Smith and SSX mines at Jerritt Canyon.

The Vancouver-based company attributed the earnings loss companywide to lower gold and silver prices, roaster maintenance at Jerritt Canyon, and cost pressures from inflation.

Holmes said that “just like everyone else, we are feeling cost pressures, but inflation in mining is much higher” than what individuals and businesses are seeing because mines are so energy dependent. “Reagents have gone way up 30 to 40% in price.”

He said First Majestic has cost savings measures in place, but inflation “takes out our profit margins.”

In the Nov. 9 earnings report, First Majestic’s president and chief executive officer, Keith Neumeyer, said that “at Jerritt Canyon, higher costs were the result of lower production due to the planned 14-day maintenance of the roaster. However, we continue to anticipate a strong recovery at Jerritt Canyon in the fourth quarter and into early 2023 as Smith Zone 10, West Generator and Saval II mines come online in November.”

He said the new production areas at Jerritt Canyon are expected to increase ore deliveries to the processing plant and “substantially reduce costs.”

Silver equivalent ounces produced companywide in the quarter totaled 8.77 million ounces and were a record, up from 7.32 million ounces in the 2021 quarter, but the average realized price per silver equivalent ounce was down at $19.74, compared with $23.10 per ounce in the third quarter of last year.

The spot gold price in New York on Nov. 9 45 minutes before the market closed was $1,705.20 per ounce, and the spot silver price was $21 per ounce. First Majestic shares were down 46 cents to $8.96.

“In the third quarter, we saw strong production and cash flows from our Mexican operations as San Dimas and Santa Elena saw significant head-grade improvements,” Neumeyer said.

“The consolidated Mexican operations, which accounted for approximately 83% of our total production, generated healthy margins at a low AISC (all-in sustainable cost) of $12.29 per silver ounce, or a 20% decrease from the prior quarter,” he said.

First Majestic reported quarterly revenues of $159.8 million, up 28% over the third quarter of 2021, and a net loss without adjustments of $20.7 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a loss of $18.4 million, or 7 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, according to the earnings report.

The company also reported it has reduced its workforce roughly 4% across various corporate and operational departments since the beginning of the year and is planning additional reductions to further reduce general and administrative costs.

Holmes said most of the workforce reduction was at First Majestic’s operations in Mexico, and the reduction included contractors that had been working on new projects, while the cutbacks didn’t affect the operations in Nevada, where the plan is to increase the number of employees.

First Majestic’s workforce of regular employees and contractors companywide totaled 5,400 at the beginning of this year but is now below 5,000, Holmes said.

The company’s board declared a dividend of $0.0061 per share for the third quarter.

The 8.77 million ounces of silver equivalent production for the Vancouver-based company included 2.7 million ounces of silver and 67,072 ounces of gold, with Jerritt Canyon producing 16,299 ounces of gold in the third quarter, San Dimas, 1.65 million silver ounces and 23,675 gold ounces, Santa Elena, 308,070 silver ounces and 26,988 gold ounces and La Encantada, 779,028 ounces of silver and 109 ounces of gold.

First Majestic also reported that commissioning for the liquified natural gas power plant expansion and the dual circuit projects at Santa Elena are on schedule for the fourth quarter.

Although Jerritt Canyon is a gold producer, much of the production from First Majestic’s operations in Mexico is silver, and the company sells a portion of its silver to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions can be purchased online at its Bullion Store.