First Majestic feels cost pressures

First Majestic Silver Corp., which operates the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko, posted net earnings of $7.3 million, or 3 cents per share, and an adjusted net loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents per share, for the first quarter.

The net earnings compared with $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, and the adjusted net loss compared with earnings of $7 million in the 2021 quarter. First Majestic reported cash and cash equivalents as of March 31 totaled $192.8 million.

“In the first quarter, we faced a number of obstacle and challenges that were outside of our usual control,” said Keith Neumeyer, president and chief executive officer. “Not only was Mexico hit hard with the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which significantly reduced personnel and production rates across our operations, we experienced increasing inflationary cost pressures across our operating portfolio for reagents and consumables, such as diesel, cyanide and grinding media.”

He said cost-cutting measures are under way across the company to improve profitability and help reduce further impacts to the business, which operates the San Dimas silver and gold mine, the Santa Elena silver and gold mine and the La Encantada silver mine in Mexico along with Jerritt Canyon.

“In addition, efforts to improve efficiencies at Jerritt Canyon remain a key focus. As we reached the one-year anniversary of the acquisition, our team has made significant investments and operating improvements within the mines and the processing plant,” Neumeyer said.

Vancouver-based First Majestic acquired Jerritt Canyon from Sprott Mining in April 2021 and has since then completed the underground connection between the Smith and SSX mines and began efforts to restart the West Generator underground mine and begin production at Saval II.

“As production comes online at the West Generator and Saval II mines in the coming months, we anticipate improved production rates to drive costs lower,” Neumeyer said in the May 12 earnings announcement.

The company’s silver equivalent production in the first quarter was 7.2 million ounces, up 59% compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the purchase of Jerritt Canyon, including 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,891 ounces of gold.

Jerritt Canyon produced 20,207 ounces of gold in the 2022 quarter at an all-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce of $2,488 per ounce.

First Majestic stated that despite the increase in production due to Jerritt Canyon’s addition to the portfolio, comparison with a record-breaking fourth quarter of 2021 showed production dropped 16%, mainly because of the high absenteeism related to COVID-19 cases in January and February that resulted in lower processed ore across all the operations in Mexico.

The San Dimas operations produced 1.63 million ounces of silver and 18,528 ounces of gold in the quarter and Santa Elena produced 337,201 ounces of silver and 19,556 ounces of gold, while La Encantada produced 644,009 ounces of silver and 100 ounces of gold, according to the earnings report.

Revenues for the first quarter totaled $156.8 million, up 56% from the first quarter of last year, and the company sold a record 156,200 ounces of silver bullion, or roughly 6% of the quarter’s silver production, on its online bullion store at an average price of $27.86 per ounce for total proceeds of $4.4 million.

All-in sustaining costs company-wide averaged $20.87 per silver ounce. The average realized silver price in the quarter was $26.68 per ounce, compared with $27.13 in the first quarter of last year.

First Majestic’s board declared a dividend of $0.006 per share for the quarter, the company also reported.

The company also said that the at-market equity offering throughout March and April resulted in the sale of 2.3 million shares at an average price of $13.53 per share for gross proceeds $31.4 million.

