First Majestic has big plans for Jerritt Canyon

“We have a very strong technical team,” he said, adding that resolving difficult issues at Jerritt Canyon requires a committed team. “That’s not to say we won’t run into roadblocks, but we are problem-solvers.”

Jerritt Canyon has two underground mines that are producing gold – the Lee Smith Mine and the SSX Mine—and the mill that is one of the few roasters in Nevada.

With the acquisition, First Majestic now has a 119-square-mile land package, and Holmes said First Majestic is confident it can boost gold production and see the mill operate at capacity through exploration and toll milling.

Exploration at the front end will strengthen Jerritt Canyon’s production profile, and First Majestic “will work on a pretty robust program for 2021-2022. We have to do lots more exploration drilling,” he said.

Holmes said First Majestic “thinks there is a huge opportunity to support the plant,” which is now at about 60% capacity. “That is the low-hanging fruit, and we will get busy and pick it.”