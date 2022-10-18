First Majestic hits record production

VANCOUVER – First Majestic Silver Corp. announced a record 8.8 million silver equivalent ounces of production in the third quarter from its mines in Mexico and the Jerritt Canyon Mine in Nevada, including 2.7 million ounces of silver and 67,072 ounces of gold.

The 8.8 million silver equivalent ounces was up from 7.3 million ounces in the third quarter of last year, and gold production alone was up from 54,525 ounces in the third quarter of 2021, while silver production was down from 3.3 million in the prior year.

“The company continues to expect production in the fourth quarter to be another step up in growth with the imminent ramp-up at Jerritt Canyon of the West Generator, Saval II and Smith Zone 10 areas,” said the company’s president and chief executive officer, Keith Neumeyer.

First Majestic reported that underground development activities continued during the third quarter at the West Generator and Saval II mines in order to prepare for higher ore deliveries starting in November. Work at West Generator includes completion of a secondary escapeway by late October. Saval II is expected to restart in November.

The company stated that these two new sources of ore feed, along with improved ore grades from the Smith Zone 10 area, are anticipated to increase gold grades and increase the amount of fresh ore feed to the processing plant by roughly 50% in the fourth quarter.

Jerritt Canyon produced 16,299 ounces of gold in the third quarter, down from 26,145 ounces in the third quarter of 2021 and down 13% from the second quarter of this year. Production was affected by the dual roasters at Jerritt Canyon being offline for two weeks in September for maintenance. The roasters were back at normal operating rates at the end of the third quarter, the company said.

San Dimas produced 1.65 million silver ounces and 23,675 gold ounces in the third quarter. Santa Elena produced 308,070 silver ounces and 26,988 gold ounces, while La Encantada produced 779,028 silver ounces at 109 gold ounces, according to the Oct. 18 announcement.

Neumeyer said companywide record third-quarter production was “driven mostly by higher grades at our Santa Elena and San Dimas operations. At Santa Elena, the Ermitano mine produced 83% of the quarterly ounces as strong gold grades and optimized ore deliveries were achieved. At San Dimas, higher production was driven by increased silver and gold grades achieved with the start of production at the Perez Vein in July and continued improvements in dilution control.”

First Majestic also reported that in the first nine months of this year it produced 8.1 million ounces of silver and 185,355 ounces of gold companywide for total production of 23.7 million silver equivalent ounces, or approximately 71% of its 2022 guidance midpoint of production 32.6 million to 34.6 million silver equivalent ounces.

The Vancover-based company reported there were 23 drill rigs active in the third quarter, including seven at San Dimas, nine rigs at Jerritt Canyon, five at Santa Elena and two rigs at La Encantada, for 263,681 combined feet of drilling at the mines.

In its report, the company additionally reported that it successfully completed a transmission powerline connection from Ermitano to Santa Elena’s liquified natural gas power plant in September, enabling the mine to operate on 100% LNG power for the first time.

First Majestic is expanding the power plant, as well, and the expansion is expected to be fully operational in the fourth quarter.

First Majestic plans to release its third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 9.