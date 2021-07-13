First Majestic hits record quarterly gold production

Also at Jerritt Canyon, the mill processed 146,611 metric tons with an average gold grade of 0.14 ounces per ton and recovery of 84%.

The SSX and Smith mines at Jerritt Canyon contributed approximately 51% and 28%, respectively, of the total production during the quarter. In addition, numerous surface areas contributed approximately 21% of total production during the quarter.

The company identified more than 25 exploration drill targets that are permitted to drill or are in the process of permitting. Over the next six to 12 months, First Majestic is planning ”an aggressive exploration program” to follow-up and test these high-priority, near-mine and greenfield targets, the company stated.

A total of five drill rigs, consisting of two surface rigs and three underground rigs, were active at the end of the quarter.

Also during the quarter, the company received permitting to lift a tailings storage facility. Initial lift preparation and construction activities began in June with completion expected in the fourth quarter.

Neumeyer said First Majestic is planning to “bring significant improvements to Jerritt Canyon but it will require time and investments to complete.”