First Majestic hits record quarterly gold production

First Majestic Silver Corp.’s gold production in the second quarter of 2021 increased compared to last year thanks to better production at its Mexico operations and added production from the Jerritt Canyon Gold operation in Nevada that it acquired effective April 30.
“The second quarter marked a major milestone for First Majestic,” said Keith Neumeyer, president and CEO, in a news release. “The acquisition of Jerritt Canyon not only gave us a new quarterly record in gold production, but it represents the Company’s first major investment outside of Mexico.”
The Canada-based company reported its second quarter production results July 13.
In Q2, First Majestic produced 6.4 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 3.3 million ounces of silver and 46,545 ounces of gold. The company produced 3.5 million silver equivalent ounces over the same time period last year.
Jerritt Canyon became First Majestic’s fourth producing operation when the company purchased the complex with two operating gold mines earlier this year. First Majestic also owns and operates the San Dimas silver and gold mine, Santa Elena silver and gold mine and La Encantada silver mine, all in Mexico.
Since acquiring Jerritt Canyon, the operation produced 18,762 ounces of gold in May and June.
Also at Jerritt Canyon, the mill processed 146,611 metric tons with an average gold grade of 0.14 ounces per ton and recovery of 84%.
The SSX and Smith mines at Jerritt Canyon contributed approximately 51% and 28%, respectively, of the total production during the quarter. In addition, numerous surface areas contributed approximately 21% of total production during the quarter.
The company identified more than 25 exploration drill targets that are permitted to drill or are in the process of permitting. Over the next six to 12 months, First Majestic is planning ”an aggressive exploration program” to follow-up and test these high-priority, near-mine and greenfield targets, the company stated.
A total of five drill rigs, consisting of two surface rigs and three underground rigs, were active at the end of the quarter.
Also during the quarter, the company received permitting to lift a tailings storage facility. Initial lift preparation and construction activities began in June with completion expected in the fourth quarter.
Neumeyer said First Majestic is planning to “bring significant improvements to Jerritt Canyon but it will require time and investments to complete.”
The report calls Jerritt Canyon “one of the state’s most prominent gold mines” but says it has “suffered from a lack of investment in exploration and development in recent years.”
“First Majestic is planning to deploy capital towards exploration, underground development and plant optimization at the operation with the objective of increasing production rates, reducing costs and extending mine life of the asset,” the company stated.
Optimization plans for Jerritt Canyon include connecting the two underground Smith and SSX mines with an underground development drift; obtaining a permit for potential pushbacks of past-producing open pits for future mill feed; testing exploration targets; evaluating ore purchase/toll milling opportunities with third parties; executing a roaster debottleneck study; optimizing the water treatment plan for mine dewatering prioritization; and completing the lift upgrade.
At the San Dimas mine, First Majestic produced 1.87 million ounces of silver and 19,227 ounces of gold in Q2; Santa Elena produced 565,453 ounces of silver and 8,453 ounces of gold; and La Encantada produced 840,541 ounces of silver.