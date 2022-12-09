First Majestic investing in Jerritt Canyon's future

The Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine in Elko County about 50 miles north of Elko has been a busy place since First Majestic Silver became the new owner on April 30, 2021. There has been an extensive exploration program, historic mines on the property are being opened back up, and there is a whole list of improvements taking place at the mine.

First Majestic purchased Jerritt Canyon from Eric Sprott’s Sprott Mining Inc., which had owned the mine since June 2015.

“When Sprott took over, we started the improvements,” Mine Manager Chad Eklund said in October. “We did a number of improvements then. But since First Majestic took over, we’ve been accelerating. There’s been a lot of rapid, positive changes taking place.”

Reopening mines

Jerritt Canyon started out as a joint venture between Freeport McMoRan and FMC, with the first gold production in 1981. There has been a series of owners over the years. Eklund said he thinks there have been 13 open pits at Jerritt Canyon. In the 1990s Jerritt Canyon moved into underground mining, with portals leading into the underground workings from the open pits.

Jerritt Canyon is a large land package, covering 119 square miles.

The open pit mining was primarily from 1981 to 1999 and produced around 5.5 million ounces of gold. The underground mining started around 1993 and has produced more than 4.5 million ounces of gold.

In recent years Jerritt Canyon has been operating two underground mines – Smith and SSX.

During a visit to Jerritt Canyon in October, work was progressing on reopening two past producing underground mines before the end of the year – West Gen and Saval II.

“The cut-off grades were much higher when the gold prices were lower, so we can lower the cut-off grade and mine that material profitably,” said James Fowler, who started as the new general manager of Jerritt Canyon in September.

Crews recently opened up the portal to the West Gen underground mine which was covered at the bottom of the West Generator open pit.

“The ground was relatively good,” said Jerritt Canyon Operations Manager Brian Boutilier. “We're quite happy with that.”

He said the West Gen mine is in the Roberts Mountains where there are four kinds of favorable host rocks and some unexplored areas.

“There's some future potential down there, for sure,” Boutilier said.

They were in the process of completing a new secondary escape access to the mine.

Saval II was mined in 2004 for a short period of time. The old portal is at the bottom of a very steep pit wall.

“Very steep by the standards of most open pits right now,” Boutilier said.

So, they are adding extensions to the old portal for secondary escape access, and nearby they are digging a new portal for access to Saval II. During the October visit the new portal went into a hillside about 60 feet, so there was about another 840 feet to go to connect to the workings of the mine, Eklund said.

They may also reopen the Murray underground mine, which was in production from 1997 to 2006.

“We're in the process of doing the evaluation of Murray,” Fowler said.

They are also researching the possibilities of doing some more open pit mining.

“In the near term, the open pit opportunities are more limited,” Fowler said. “But with underground opportunities, there is a lot of unexplored area and a lot of potential immediately in front of us.”

“The challenge has been feeding the plant at full capacity,” Fowler said. “We've been running at approximately 2,200 metric tons per day, and the plant is capable of doing roughly 4,000 metric tons per day. So, we're working to ramp up production from the underground to feed the plant at full capacity and lower costs.”

Boutilier said that where applicable, they are switching from underhand cut and fill mining to less expensive and more productive methods.

“That’s greatly helped our delivery, increased our production quite a bit,” Eklund said.

In late 2021, miners completed a project that people at Jerritt Canyon had been considering for years. They completed a connection drift between the Smith and SSX, Jerritt Canyon’s two active mines.

Eklund said some work had been done on a connection drift, but once First Majestic came in, “we hit it pretty hard and completed it.”

“That opens up a lot of opportunities for us,” Eklund said. “That opens up a lot of minable area for exploration and expansion.”

Although Smith and SSX could now be considered one large mine, they are still considered two mines for MSHA purposes and are generally being operated as two separate mines, but that could change in the future as the area between the two mines gets developed.

The Smith portal is on the east side of the mountains, the same side as the Jerritt Canyon offices and processing plant. The SSX portal is over on the west side of the mountains. From SSX the surface haul trucks haul the ore over the mountain, a trip that’s 17 miles each way.

Dewatering returned to the Smith Mine in 2021.

“We’re working on dewatering for future ore access” Boutilier said. “We’ve got a lot of ore material below the water table.”

He said they are developing a hydrological model of Jerritt Canyon “to improve our knowledge of the site and also improve our success in dewatering.”

Small Mine Development has been doing the mining at Smith since 2010 and has been doing the mining at SSX since 2014, Boutilier said.

Up until this year, in addition to doing the mining, SMD has also been doing all the technical work, mine design, budgeting, and planning for the Smith and SSX mines.

This year, First Majestic has hired a Jerritt Canyon technical team to do all this technical work for the mines. In October there were 28 people on the Jerritt Canyon geology and technical services staff, but there is room for a few more technical people.

Boutilier said it was an important step for First Majestic to take “ownership of the orebody from bit to bar.”

“That gives us more control on where we mine, what we mine, and how we mine,” he said.

“We updated all the block models on the mine site, did them ourselves, and now we're rebuilding a life of mine plan on that.”

Jerritt Canyon will have Redpath do the mining development in the newly reopened West Gen and Saval II mines.

“That brings a bit of competition to the site,” Boutilier said.

If the Murray Mine is reopened, First Majestic may do the mining there rather than having a contractor.

“It's something we’re evaluating,” Fowler said. “Do we transition to self-perform, or continue with a contractor? We’ll continue to assess that.”

In October, First Majestic had about 300 Jerritt Canyon employees, with room for about 30 more. SMD had about 280 people working at the Smith and SSX mines. Redpath had about 20 people working at the West Gen and Saval II mines.

Exploration

“First Majestic came in with a strong philosophy of investing capital to find more quality ore,” Jerritt Canyon Exploration Manager Rob Edie said.

He said that with over 40 years of exploration and more than 40,000 drill holes on the property, there is much more exploration to be done, and all that past exploration has given them a good understanding of the orebody in the area. He said like other Carlin Trend deposits, Jerritt Canyon is a “fine grained disseminated gold replacement style in carbonate rocks,” with the carbonate in a lower-plate unit that’s covered by an upper plate unit that doesn’t have gold.

There has been a lot of exploration at Jerritt Canyon since the First Majestic purchase, and recently they have been putting a greater emphasis on exploration which can help to increase production in the near term. One of the areas of focus has been the area around the new connection drifts between Smith and SSX.

“We’re still exploring areas that will further future growth in the long term, but we started to focus a lot on what's near to where we are right now, expanding that out,” Boutilier said.

He said there is about 3,000 feet of connection drift between Smith and SSX, “and that’s the area where we’re exploring right now.”

In a Nov. 1 announcement from First Majestic, president and CEO Keith Neumeyer said, “Today’s exploration results appear to extend gold mineralization to the northwest of the recently discovered Zone 10 area between the operating SSX and Smith mines.”

One drill hole included 0.7 ounces per ton of gold over 68.57 feet.

Edie emphasized that exploration is also continuing for the long-term life of Jerritt Canyon.

“We're doing the things we need to do for the mine by adding immediate ounces and converting resources to a higher category.” Edie said. “But we want to find a new mine, a new million ounces that we can develop ourselves … And this is our opportunity to explore where previous operators have not explored … to find another SSX, another Smith, another Murray. Any of these areas out here have the potential to host these million-ounce ore bodies, and we're actively pursuing that with our field programs and our geophysical programs.”

The underground mines at Jerritt Canyon are relatively close to the surface, going down to around 700 feet. Edie said they are looking into the possibility of going deeper, in areas such as the West End Mine.

“We're going to target that at depths where other operators have not previously targeted that,” Edie said.

At the same time, he said, “Nothing digs like an open pit, so we're looking for near surface gold as well.”

This year First Majestic received permit approval from the U.S. Forest Service allowing exploration on all the Jerritt Canyon property. The permit allows access to different sections of the land beginning in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

“It gives us access to the entire property for exploration drilling over the next seven years,” said First Majestic Environmental Manager Donovan Gross. “So that was a big milestone. Previously there were some drilling campaigns conducted in smaller areas, kind of piecemeal through the years. This gives us site-wide access, and it’s pretty exciting. It will help First Majestic meet the growth objectives that we have here.”

Workplace culture

Jerritt Canyon Human Resources Manager Dwayne Ward said as a relatively small mine, Jerritt Canyon has a close-knit group of employees, and the arrival of First Majestic has really had a positive impact on the community at the mine.

In 2020, Ward said, the turnover rate at Jerritt Canyon was 45%. It dropped to 36% in 2021, and in 2022, the turnover rate has been around 17%

“We're really happy about that,” Ward said. “It shows how far we've come. It's a multitude of things, from the management of the company, and the communication aspect, that we really try to involve all of our employees.”

“Really what makes Jerritt Canyon unique is most of our employees, they're here for a purpose, not just a paycheck. They want to know all the details. I mean, Rob talks about some days he’ll have guys stop him and say, hey, what are we finding?

“You don't really get that anywhere else, and that's the small atmosphere that we have.”

“It’s really unique when you have a workforce that is truly dedicated to seeing this property grow and thrive.”

Ward said the people at the mine have seen the commitment First Majestic has to the property.

“First Majestic Silver invested half a billion dollars upfront to acquire the property. A tremendous amount of capital, and so that shows everyone that, yeah, they're willing to make this grow and move forward.”

“I've been here for 16 years, and so I've been through every company and then some,” Ward said, but he said he has seen a change with First Majestic.

“These statistics really show how we've better managed the entire business, and it reflects that people want to be here and they want to grow with the company and they're excited.”

Fowler commented that the ability to attract people to Jerritt Canyon has improved, too.

“If you look historically at Jerritt Canyon, it's been somewhat of a black sheep of the family type of a property when it comes to Nevada gold mines, because it started up and it shut down, it’s been sold, it’s gone bankrupt a couple times. And so, people are a little hesitant to come here because of that history … But clearly, the commitment to turn this property around, I think the people see that.”

“We have really been able to fine tune and be more selective on who we hire in so we can get the highest quality individuals to help us grow the property,” Ward said.

“Jerritt Canyon had also worked hard to really push diversity and inclusion,” Ward commented.

He said they are also working with employees who are interested in furthering their education.

“We can help them on a personal basis to grow and move forward so they can be more fulfilled.”

Ward said they are working to help encourage potential employees of the future by going to high school career fairs and by working with Great Basin College and other universities on internship programs.

Safety

Fowler said that when First Majestic arrived “there was an underdeveloped safety culture here, so our job has been to instill a stronger, more modern safety culture into the workforce.”

He said First Majestic has been creating standard operating procedures on how to do jobs safely.

“That's a fundamental part of our business that we're still working to improve,” Fowler said. “We've got a number of them in place this year, but we've got more work to do.”

“Since First Majestic took over, of all the different areas, we've invested a lot of time, expertise, and money in the safety and health arena, just because it was such an issue here,” Ward said. “It's made such a significant difference with the team and the interactions with all the different partners and the cohesiveness that we really didn't have prior to that. So that's been a massive change.”

A safety statistics graph showed that in the first nine months of 2022 at Jerritt Canyon, there were three months with zero injuries, five months with one injury, and unfortunately in September there were three injuries, bringing the total recordable injury frequency rate to 1.63, which Fowler said was slightly better than the Nevada average.

Fowler said Jerritt Canyon now has a mine rescue team that was up to 17 people in October. SMD has had a mine rescue team at Jerritt Canyon, but the Jerritt Canyon staff had not had one.

“They tried but we never got the funding that it really needed because it's an expensive proposition,” Ward said.

First Majestic, however, has invested in a rescue team.

“They'll get 150% support because when things go wrong, those people are gold to you, literally,” Fowler said.

Also, Ward said, “We really want as many individuals as possible who are interested to become EMTs, and so we have assisted in them getting the educational background for EMTs. Several of the individuals have passed their EMT certification.”

Improvement projects

“First Majestic has invested over $13 million in just over one year on environmental compliance,” Gross said. “That doesn't include some of the other projects we've done, that's just on improving the environmental compliance at Jerritt Canyon. And that doesn't include things like our own time and corporate resources and other things. That's strictly capital external investments.

“The emphasis has been on improving air emissions, mainly out of the processing facilities.”

Two big projects were at the roaster and the refinery. Both of those projects dealt with managing regulated emissions.

“We finally gained consistent compliance,” Fowler said.

The mine got the notice of full compliance from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection in late September.

Gross said that after so many years of inconsistent compliance, in only about a year after purchasing the property, First Majestic brought the roaster and refinery into full compliance, “and even better than compliance.”

“We’re like one-tenth of our permit limit on the refinery, and the roaster is doing extremely well, also,” Gross said.

The roaster at Jerritt Canyon is quite unique. They are only three roasters in the United States, and they are all in the Carlin Trend – at Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Gold Quarry. Jerritt Canyon Process Manager Ron Nunley said he thinks there are only five other gold roasters in the world.

The roasters were designed to help deal with the carbon and sulfides in the double refractory ores which are quite unique to the Carlin Trend.

A prototype was built at the Big Springs mine in Elko County in the 1980s to test the concept before the roaster was built at Jerritt Canyon. Later Barrick bought the patent to build roasters for its operations.

When Nunley talks about the how the Jerritt Canyon processing facilities and the roaster process ore, what might come to mind is Mousetrap, the game in which players put together a series of Rube Goldberg-esque contraptions involving a bathtub, a seesaw, stairs, and chutes as a very complicated way to catch a mouse.

When describing the ore processing, Nunley used terms like “air hockey table,” “big rotating squirrel cage,” “large buckets on chains,” and “a couple hundred socks hanging on cages.”

The ball mill, along with pulverizing the ore, also eats through the steel balls that crash around inside. Every day a ton of new two-inch steel balls must be added into the mill.

At the end of the whole process, you capture gold rather than a mouse.

Rube Goldberg’s contraptions were much more complicated than they needed to be to accomplish a simple task, but the ore processing and roasters at Jerritt Canyon are probably just as complicated as they need to be to optimize getting gold from the Carlin Trend ore. The whole process does make you contemplate how engineers figured out everything that needed to be done to the ore.

In addition to being double refractory, Carlin Trend ores also have the challenge of containing a relatively large amount of mercury, Nunley said. This year’s projects at the Jerritt Canyon roasters and refinery have helped to capture and safely remove that mercury.

The biggest improvement project, which Nunley said cost around $5 million, was the major upgrade to the off-gas mercury removal system at the roaster. New tanks remove solid mercurous chloride, commonly referred to as calomel, from the circuit rather than allowing the mercury to recirculate into the system.

“This allows us to remove mercury from the off gas so we remain compliant, but additionally removes the mercury from operator exposure downstream,” Nunley said. “So, it’s both a safety and environmental improvement.”

Another big project was installing larger carbon beds at the refinery. Nunley said the old carbon beds were undersized for the processing rate at Jerritt Canyon.

Gross said each carbon bed at the refinery is “basically a giant carbon filter like you'd see in a fish tank or a Brita filter, and it captures the particulates, the gases, metals, anything that might come out of the refinery.”

He said the new carbon beds have proven to be ultra-efficient.

A lot of work has also been done on dust abatement and ventilation improvements at Jerritt Canyon’s processing plant.

“This processing facility is quite old, and a lot of the ducting, it was old and it had been patched and repaired throughout the years,” Gross said. “It was in pretty poor repair when we got here.”

“So, we did a pretty massive investment in a top to bottom rebuild that whole system.”

They replaced a lot of ducting with new pipes, and they replaced around 700 cloth dust-collection bags, along with other upgrades.

They shut down the plant for two weeks in September to do a lot of the work.

The plant shutdown affected production. Jerritt Canyon often produces around 2,000 ounces of gold each week, or around 26,000 ounces per quarter, but the production was 16,299 ounces in the third quarter of 2022. With two new mines reopening, production rates are expected to increase significantly in the fourth quarter and costs will reduce.

There have been several projects at the Jerritt Canyon tailings facilities, with more projects in the works.

First Majestic is working on reclaiming the Jerritt Canyon tailings storage facility #1, which covers about 60 acres.

“That's the oldest tailing storage facility at Jerritt Canyon,” Gross said. “It was built in the ‘90s. Operation of that facility stopped in the early 2000s, I believe, and it's pretty much just been sitting there.”

Gross said First Majestic is spending a little over a million dollars on liners and around three million dollars on earthwork to cover the area with three feet of topsoil.

“So, a pretty big investment into reclaiming that legacy facility,” Gross said.

The tailings facility #2 which is currently being used is expected to run out of capacity by the end of next summer, so an area which has been water storage reservoirs will be converted to a new tailing storage facility. Fowler said that is expected to be a $13 million to $15 million project over the next two years.

Gross said another project First Majestic has worked on has been the construction of a process material drying pad.

“We circulate water through the roaster to cool it, but that grabs little particulates as it goes through and then that water goes back to a pond and the solids settle out, but they have gold in them. And they've either just been accumulated or wasted or mismanaged in the past.

“And this cell is about a million-dollar project that allows us to protect the environment and recover that gold value and reprocess those materials. So that's kind of a win-win. We figure this little project will pay for itself in about a year because it allows us to recover that gold.”

“NDEP was happy to see this because it allows us to do this with full containment.”

Gross commented that another improvement at Jerritt Canyon that people might not think about much is that they have moved into a much more automated system of recording data for environmental and water monitoring instead of hand-entering data onto spreadsheets.

“It was a little bit like stepping 20 years back in time when I first got here,” Gross said.