First Majestic issues ESG report for 2021

VANCOUVER – First Majestic Silver Corp. has released its 2021 Sustainability Report that summarizes the company’s environmental, social and governance performance, and the company said the employees at Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko were integrated into the program.

First Majestic acquired Jerritt Canyon on April 30, 2021, and the mine now has 290 direct employees and 270 indirect employees, and companywide, First Majestic has 5,287 employed, including 3,055 employees and 2,232 contractors.

“In 2021, First Majestic achieved record production of 26.9 million silver equivalent ounces representing a 32% increase compared to the previous year. This record was in part due to our focus on responsible and sustainable mining integrated with our vision to become the world's largest primary silver producer,” stated Keith Neumeyer, president and chief executive officer.

“I strongly believe that our efforts in 2021 demonstrated our commitment to sustainability and to improving lives and communities in our host regions while increasing shareholder value, as well as driving positive changes for society and delivering long-term benefits for all First Majestic stakeholders,” he said.

The company reported it is integrating sustainable practices and programs across its operations, and the board created a new environmental, social, health and safety committee in May of this year to monitor, assess and make recommendations on sustainability matters.

Jean des Rivieres is chair, and she is joined by directors Marjorie Co and Raymond Polman.

First Majestic’s highlights from the ESG report include:

• Community investments in 2021 reached $3 million, up 36% from the prior year. The company said access to clean water, irrigation, health services, education programs, economic diversification and culture initiatives remained stakeholder priorities, and First Majestic supports them.

• First Majestic increased resources dedicated to the COVID-19 community response by more than 50% to approximately $445,000.

• Improved overall safety performance at the Mexican operations in 2021.

• Continued its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion across the workforce. In 2021, roughly 19% of new hires were women, and women now account for about 12% of First Majestic’s full-time and direct employees, 43% of the board of directors and 40% of executive officers.

• First Majestic converted in 2021 from diesel fuel to clean burning liquified natural gas at Santa Elena in Mexico, which reduced overall annual greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 17% between 2019 and 2021. Today, the Mexican operations are 40% powered by LNG, up from 16% five years ago.

• No environmental tailings incidents were reported across all operational and non-operational mines, First Majestic reported, noting that the company is different from many others because it dry-stacks tailings in Mexico.

The sustainability report and the company’s ESG performance indicators follow the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics, and the report is available on the website at www.firstmajestic.com.