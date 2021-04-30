First Majestic now owns Jerritt Canyon

First Majestic Silver Corp. has officially become the new owner of the Jerritt Canyon Mine 50 miles north of Elko with the Friday closure of the company’s acquisition of Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd. from Sprott Mining Inc.

“With this closing, First Majestic adds another cornerstone asset to the portfolio and enhances our operating platform in a world-class mining jurisdiction,” said First Majestic President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Neumeyer.

“We look forward to commencing our work with the operating team at Jerritt Canyon to create value for our shareholders and welcome Eric Sprott as a continued significant shareholder in First Majestic going forward,” he said in the announcement.

Sprott is president of Sprott Mining, which has operated Jerritt Canyon for the past five years, after acquiring the mine from Veris Gold. Jerritt Canyon has been in operation since 1981 under different owners.

First Majestic will become the operator of Jerritt Canyon, where there are two underground mines producing gold – the Lee Smith Mine and the SSX Mine – that are mined under contract with Small Mine Development, a mill that is one of the few roasters in Nevada and a large chunk of exploration property.