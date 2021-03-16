First Majestic plans expansion at Jerritt Canyon

First Majestic Silver Corp. will be focusing on expanding mill use, exploration and mine production at the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko once the company owns the mine, said the company’s president and chief executive officer, Keith Neumeyer.

“We want to get the mill filled,” he said in a March 15 conference about First Majestic’s plans to acquire Jerritt Canyon from Sprott Mining Inc. in a deal that is expected to close by the end of April. “The mine is in great shape. The mill is in great shape.”

Jerritt Canyon, located 50 miles north of Elko, is a gold mine with two operating underground mines and one of only three processing plants in Nevada that use roaster technology. Steve Holmes, First Majestic’s chief operating officer, said the plant has “real capacity that is not being utilized.”

He said that while First Majestic is working to “gear the mines up” for more production, one of the options will be to look at more use of the mill, including toll milling for other companies.

Neumeyer said the company offers the ability to deal with issues involving the mill, and the “bottleneck is the mine.” The mill is operating at roughly 2,200 metric tons per day, while capacity is 4,500 metric tons per day.