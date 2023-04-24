First Majestic Silver Corp. produced a total of 2.5 million silver ounces and 60,594 gold ounces in the first quarter of 2023, which is 7.6 million silver equivalent ounces. That is a 6% increase in total production compared to the first quarter of 2022 and a 1% increase compared to the prior quarter.

First Majestic had four producing operations in the first quarter – San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada in Mexico and the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine in northern Elko County, Nevada.

Near the end of the first quarter, on March 20, First Majestic announced the temporary suspension of all mining activities at Jerritt Canyon in order to reduce overall costs and refocus on mining and exploration plans.

“We decided to take a step back to complete a full reset of the operation,” said Keith Neumeyer, First Majestic president and CEO “We are not walking away from Nevada -- but repositioning the project to be successful for when we decide to restart operations.

“The first quarter of 2023 will be an inflection point towards improving the cash flows and overall financial position of the company going forward."

"During the quarter, our Mexican operations saw strong production as a result of higher silver grades and overall plant performance," Neumeyer said. "At our San Dimas and La Encantada mines, each operation experienced double-digit increases in silver grades as well as higher plant throughputs. At Santa Elena, significantly higher production levels at the Ermitaño mine were achieved following the company's decision to transition away from the Main Vein and only process Ermitaño ores in 2023. In addition, Santa Elena's new dual-circuit processing plant completed its first operational quarter with solid recovery improvements following increased leaching times and the processing of finer grind ores.”

The company's Mexican operations produced 2.5 million silver ounces and 44,252 gold ounces in the first quarter. Silver production increased 6% over the prior quarter primarily due to higher grades at San Dimas and La Encantada. Gold production in Mexico decreased 4% as slightly lower grades were processed at Santa Elena and San Dimas.

At Jerritt Canyon, gold production reached 16,431 ounces, a 3% decrease compared to the prior quarter. The company said this slight decrease was primarily due to an 18% decrease in tons milled partially offset by a 15% increase in gold grades.

The company said the throughput was below plan due to excessive downtime in the crushing circuit driven by multiple failures in the dryer fines conveying system and issues with processing wet and frozen ore resulting from severe, record winter conditions in northern Nevada. Intermittent power outages continued for most of January and February, which impacted production from all of Jerritt Canyon’s underground mines.

The mill processed a total of 146,403 metric tons of ore with an average gold grade and recovery of 4.03 grams per ton and 86%, respectively.

As the remaining stockpiles are processed in the second quarter, employees and onsite activities will be reduced and milling operations will begin moving to temporary care and maintenance.

First Majestic held a two-day reverse career job fair in March to give the Jerritt Canyon employees being impacted by the workforce reduction the opportunity to meet with over 30 local companies that are looking to hire.

During the quarter, four underground drill rigs completed 20,279 feet of drilling at Jerritt Canyon.

For the remainder of 2023, exploration will shift focus towards growth of the inferred resource and testing locations with favorable geologic setting and large volume potential. About 91,860 feet of drilling are planned for 2023. Drilling is planned to focus on testing geologic targets, such as structural intersections and stratigraphic horizons, that have historically been known to contain a significant volume of resources.

The company began its 2023 exploration program during the first quarter by completing a total of 120,367 feet of drilling across its four sites, a 128% increase over the prior quarter. Throughout the quarter a total of 18 drill rigs were active. There were seven rigs at San Dimas, five at Santa Elena, two at La Encantada, and four at Jerritt Canyon.

First Majestic also announced some management changes. The exploration and technical services groups have been combined into a single entity under the leadership of Gonzalo Mercado, who has been promoted to vice president of exploration and technical services. This restructured exploration and technical services group will focus on cost effective and efficient exploration, modeling, mine planning, ore control, capital project and land management for the company.

Michael Deal has been promoted to vice president of metallurgy and innovation and will take on the additional responsibilities of processing and innovation within First Majestic.