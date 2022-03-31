First Majestic reports 2021 reserves

VANCOUVER, BC — First Majestic Silver Corp. has announced its 2021 mineral reserve and resource estimates for its material mineral property assets, which include the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko in Elko County. The company’s gold reserves and resources saw a substantial increase in 2021 because of the acquisition of Jerritt Canyon from Sprott Mining Inc. in April 2021.

The company said it completed a record exploration program totaling 747,523 feet of drilling at its operating mine properties in 2021, a 46% increase compared to the prior year. Approximately 80% of this drilling was focused on near mine or brownfield targets, while the remainder was focused on greenfield targets looking for new discoveries.

During 2021 First Majestic added more ounces into reserves than were depleted following a record 26.9 million silver equivalent ounces in annual production.

Proven and probable mineral reserves estimates at First Majestic’s four producing material assets totaled 177.4 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 63 million ounces of silver and 1.32 million ounces of gold. Silver and gold ounces increased 1% and 118%, respectively, primarily due to the addition of 440,000 ounces of gold at Jerritt Canyon, grading 0.19 ounces per ton.

First Majestic also saw the addition of 1.55 million ounces of silver and 280,000 ounces of gold at Santa Elena in Mexico following its pre-feasibility study in November 2021, which incorporated the Ermitaño Mine into the life of mine.

The company also operates the La Encantada and the San Dimas mines in Mexico.

Measured and indicated mineral resource estimates for the company’s four material assets totaled 332.5 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 111.0 million ounces of silver and 2.89 million ounces of gold, representing a 1% decrease and a 130% increase, respectively. Jerritt Canyon added 1.6 million ounces of gold at nearly 0.21 ounces per ton in eight different deposits over its large land package.

Inferred mineral resource estimates for First Majestic’s material assets totaled 235.1 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 75.3 million ounces of silver and 2.08 million ounces of gold. Inferred mineral resources increased significantly with the incorporation of Jerritt Canyon.

Metal price assumptions used to estimate the December 31, 2021 mineral reserves were $22.50 per ounce for silver and $1,750 per ounce for gold. This compares to the previous metal price assumptions of $17.50/oz for silver and $1,700/oz for gold used to calculate the company’s 2020 mineral reserves.

The spot gold price on March 31 was $1,935.50 per ounce, and the spot silver price was $25.70 per ounce, the Kitco chart for the New York Mercantile exchange showed.

