First Majestic Silver Corp. announced an adjusted net earnings loss of $17.4 million, or a loss of 7 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and quarterly revenues of $148.2 million, while reporting that costs at the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko were affected by poor weather conditions.

The adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $4.1 million, or 2 cents per share.

The all-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce at Jerritt Canyon was $2,865 in the fourth quarter, and fourth-quarter production totaled 16,845 ounces of gold, compared with 23,600 ounces of gold in the 2021 quarter.

“At Jerritt Canyon, AISC costs decreased in the fourth quarter by 14% compared to the previous quarter but remained elevated due to lower-than-expected production caused by severe cold weather conditions in northern Nevada, which reduced the utilization of the processing plant, limited ore transportation from the West Generator and Saval II mines and created supply chain issues for certain consumables,” said Keith Neumeyer, president and chief executive officer of First Majestic.

“Over the past few months, many of the supply chain challenges have been successfully remedied, and we completed numerous plant improvements to winterize the facility to better withstand harsh winter seasons,” he said in the Feb. 23 announcement.

Vancouver-based First Majestic’s adjusted net loss for all of 2022 was $55.4 million, or 21 cents per share, after excluding non-cash or unusual items, compared with adjusted net earnings of $6 million, or 2 cents per share, in the year 2021.

For the year 2022, the company reported a net loss without adjustments of $114.3 million, compared with a loss of $4.9 million in 2021.

The adjusted net loss for the year, normalized for non-cash or non-recurring items such as impairment charges, tax settlements, share-based payments, unrealized losses on marketable securities and non-recurring write-downs on mineral inventory, totaled $55.4 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with net earnings of $6 million, or 2 cents per share, in 2021, according to the earnings report.

Revenue for the year was a record $624.2 million, up 7% over 2021 revenue, according to the Feb. 23 earnings report, which also reported record production for 2022 of 31.3 silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 10.5 million silver ounces and 248,394 gold ounces, up 16% over 2021.

All-in sustaining costs companywide for the year 2022 were $19.74 per silver ounce, compared with an average realized price of $25.16 per ounce in 2021.

The average silver price for the year 2022 was $22.49 per ounce, 11% lower than the average silver price in 2021. The New York spot price for silver closed at $21.32 per ounce on Feb. 23.

For the fourth quarter, First Majestic produced 7.6 million silver equivalent ounces that included 2.4 million ounces of silver and 63,039 ounces of gold.

The 7.6 million silver equivalent ounces is down from 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Along with Jerritt Canyon, the company operates the San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada mines in Mexico.

“The company achieved record revenues of $624 million in 2022 largely due to an 81% increase in production at the Santa Elena operation,” Neumeyer said. “In its first full year of production from the Ermitano mine, Santa Elena achieved a new production record of 9.1 million silver equivalent ounces with a low AISC of $13.97 per ounce.”

Neumeyer said First Majestic completed “several key cost savings projects at Santa Elena in 2022, including the dual-circuit project with a new 3,000 tpd (metric tons per day) tailings filter press and the expansion of the LNG power plant to 24 MW,” but cash costs increased “due to unforeseen supply chain issues, a slightly stronger Mexican Peso and persistent inflation pressures felt across the industry.”

First Majestic expects to produce between 33.2 million and 37.1 million silver equivalent ounces in 2023, or 10 million to 11.1 million silver ounces and 277,000 to 310,000 gold ounces, at all-in sustaining costs of $18.47 to $19.72 per silver equivalent ounce.

First Majestic also announced that its board declared a cash dividend of $0.0054 per share for the fourth quarter and explained that under its dividend policy, quarterly dividends is targeted to equal roughly 1% of the company’s net quarterly revenues divided by the company’s outstanding common shares on the record date.

The company stated that it ended the year 2022 with a strong treasury consisting of $151.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, as well as restricted cash of $125.2 million for a total of $276.6 million. Working capital totaled $202.9 million.