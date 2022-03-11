First Majestic reports net earnings of $4.1 million

First Majestic Silver Corp., which operates Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko, reported adjusted net earnings of $4.1 million, or 2 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and record revenue of $204.9 million for the quarter.

Adjusted net earnings for the year 2021 were $6 million, or 2 cents per share, down from $37.4 million, or 18 cents per share, in 2020, and adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $24.2 million, or 11 cents per share.

“Strong production in the fourth quarter along with the sale of 1.4 million silver ounces from inventory generated record quarterly revenues, significant free cash flow and AISC (all-in sustaining costs) reductions across most sites, said Keith Neumeyer, president and chief executive officer of First Majestic.

He said that “one of the most significant drivers of the fourth quarter’s profitability” was the start of initial production from the new Emeritano operation at Santa Elena in Mexico at lower all-in sustaining costs of $14.02 per silver equivalent ounce, and he said the trend to higher grades and cost reductions there will continue throughout this year and 2023.

“In addition, as a result of the record revenues, our fourth quarter dividend was increased 61% when compared to the prior quarter,” Neumeyer said.

First Majestic’s board announced a dividend of $0.0079 cents per common share for the fourth quarter.

The company also reported a net loss of $4 million, or 2 cents per share, for the quarter.

First Majestic posted record annual revenues of $584.1 million, up 61% from 2020, primarily due to the acquisition of Jerritt Canyon on April 30, 2021, and a 19% increase in the realized silver price.

The average realized silver price for the fourth quarter was $24.18 per ounce, and the average for the year 2021 was $25.16 per ounce, compared with $21.15 in the year 2020, according to the March 10 announcement.

Total production in the fourth quarter was a record 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces, including 3.4 million ounces of silver and 67,411 ounces of gold.

Jerritt Canyon produced 23,660 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter, with production coming from the Smith and SSX underground mines that have been connected underground, and the company stated it hopes to reopen the West Generator underground mine at Jerritt Canyon in the second quarter of this year.

First Majestic’s production guidance for this year calls for Jerritt Canyon to produce between 116,000 and 125,000 ounces of gold in 2020, according to the company.

All-in sustaining costs company-wide for the quarter were $17.26 per payable silver equivalent ounce.

The AISC for the year 2021 averaged $18.85 per silver equivalent ounce, up 34% over 2020 due to higher cash costs, combined with an increase in sustaining costs related to the $10.4 million investment in the tailings storage lift project at Jerritt Canyon completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, First Majestic stated.

For the year, Vancouver-based First Majestic produced nearly 26.86 million silver equivalent ounces, up 32% from the 20.38 million ounces produced in 2020.

Outside of Jerritt Canyon in Nevada, First Majestic’s other production operations are San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada in Mexico. San Dimas produced 2.17 million silver ounces in the fourth quarter and 23,795 gold ounces. Santa Elena produced 426,870 silver ounces and 19,810 gold ounces, while La Encantada produced 757,586 ounces of silver and 145 ounces of gold.

First Majestic also reported the appointment of David Soares as the new chief financial officer, replacing Andrew Poon, vice president of finance, who served as the interim CFO the past three months. Soares recently served as CFO of Kirkland Lake Gold.

In addition to its mining operations, First Majestic sells a portion of its silver production to the public in the form of bars, ingots, coins and medallions through its online Bullion Store.

