First Majestic reports record production

Silver prices hit a high of $29.58 per ounce on Feb. 1 of this year, but the price at the end of September was $21.52, according to Kitco charts.

Reporting on Jerritt Canyon, the company stated that the connection drift between the SSX and Smith underground mines is roughly 75% complete and remains on schedule for completion at the end of the year to reduce transportation bottlenecks, improve the efficiency of personnel and equipment movement, and support new exploration activities.

The structural fill for a tailings lift was finished in the quarter. Roughly 25% of the new liner has been installed, and the company expects the lift project that is ahead of schedule to be done in November.

First Majestic also said the annual maintenance overhaul of the dual roasters at Jerritt Canyon was almost finished at the end of September. The 14-day maintenance shutdown resulted in an increased ore stockpile of roughly 30,000 metric tons that are to be processed in this quarter.

In addition, the company stated that six drill rigs were on site, three of them on the surface and three underground.