First Majestic reports record production

First Majestic Silver Corp. produced a new record of 26.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021, including 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter, according to the company, which operates the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko.

Jerritt Canyon produced 23,600 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter from the SSX and Lee Smith underground mines, but First Majestic’s chief operating officer, Steve Holmes, said in a Jan. 18 conference call that the company hopes to be mining out of the West Generator underground mine later this year.

Production in the “second half of the year could come from Smith, SSX and West Generator,” he said.

West Generator was shut down years ago, but First Majestic is seeking permits and the go-ahead from the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration to reopen the mine, Holmes said.

Companywide, the silver equivalent production equated to 3.4 million ounces of silver and 67,411 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter from its operations in Mexico and from Jerritt Canyon. First Majestic acquired Jerritt Canyon from Sprott Mining Inc. in April 2021.

Keith Neumeyer, president and chief executive officer of the Vancouver-based company, said in the announcement that “First Majestic ended the year with its strongest production quarter in the company’s 20-year history. During the fourth quarter, production at our San Dimas and Santa Elena mines exceeded expectations and reached new records due to significant improvement in productivity and silver and gold grades.”

He also said that the gold production reached a new record for the quarter because of the acquisition of Jerritt Canyon and the start of production and first pour from the new Ermitano site at Santa Elena in November.

Jerritt Canyon production in the fourth quarter was hampered by December weather and one of two annual temporary closures of the roaster for maintenance and improvements, according to Neumeyer.

He said in the call that there is no toll milling at Jerritt Canyon at present, and “we’re still investigating it. It’s not in the budget. We don’t want it to affect our own production.” Different sulfur content from ores outside the mine is one example.

“We think we can fill the mill ourselves by 2024,” Neumeyer said in the conference call.

He also said that the tailings project at Jerritt Canyon was finished on budget before the winter weather, and the SSX and Lee mines were joined underground in the fourth quarter, on time and on budget.

“We’ve got a great mine there. We’re expecting it to grow substantially over the next couple of years,” he said of Jerritt Canyon.

For the year, all operations combined produced 12.8 million ounces of silver and 192,353 ounces of gold, a 32% increase over 2020 production. Jerritt Canyon produced 68,567 ounces of gold in 2021 from April 30 to Dec. 31.

For 2022, First Majestic’s guidance is for production of between 32.2 million and 35.8 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 12.2 million to 13.5 million ounces of silver and 258,000 to 288,000 ounces of gold. The all-in sustaining cost is expected to be between $16.79 and $18.06 per silver equivalent ounce.

“In 2022, total production is expected to increase between 20% and 30%, compared to 2021, primarily due to higher production expected at San Dimas, Santa Elena, and a full year of production at Jerritt Canyon,” Neumeyer said.

Jerritt Canyon is expected to produce 116,000 to 129,000 ounces of gold in 2022 at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,503 to $1,607 per ounce, according to the announcement.

San Dimas is expected to produce 7.4 million to 8.2 million silver ounces and 81,000 to 91,000 ounces of gold. Santa Elena is forecast to produce 1.9 million to 2.1 million silver ounces and 61,000 to 68,000 ounces of gold. La Encantada is expected to produce 2.9 million to 3.2 million ounces of silver.

Neumeyer said the company also plans to invest “significantly in exploration and underground development in 2022 in order to prepare a clear path to achieving our goal of producing over 40 million silver equivalent ounces by 2024.”

First Majestic had 21 exploration drill rigs active companywide at the end of the fourth quarter, including nine rigs at Jerritt Canyon, and the plan is roughly 1.05 million feet of drilling in 2022 companywide.

“That’s a lot of drilling,” Neumeyer said in the call.

First Majestic also has a silver store online to sell its own silver products, and Neumeyer said the store had a record year, with $10.9 million in revenue. Silver sold at an average of $31.29 per ounce.

