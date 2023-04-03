VANCOUVER – First Majestic Silver Corp., which recently suspended mining at the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko, announced silver and gold reserves at its three current producing mines and estimated mineral resources at Jerritt Canyon and the other three mines.

First Majestic placed Jerritt Canyon on suspension on March 20, with the company reporting it will now focus on exploration, definition and expansion of mineral resources and optimize mine planning and plant operations at Jerritt Canyon.

The company also held a reverse career fair March 29 and March 30 at the Elko Convention Center to help laid-off employees find new work.

First Majestic stated in its March 31 announcement that proven and probable reserves at the three active mines -- San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada, all in Mexico -- totaled 136.8 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 61.5 million ounces of silver and 781,000 ounces of gold.

Reserve silver ounces were down only 2% after exploration programs successfully offset depletion due to 2022 production, but gold ounces in reserve were down 41% because of the company’s decision to report only mineral resource estimates for Jerritt Canyon due to the suspension, First Majestic said.

Gold reserves also were down because of record production at Santa Elena with the Ermitano mining operations there surpassing budgeted metal output in 2022, according to the announcement.

Measured and indicated resources for the mines in Mexico and Jerritt Canyon totaled 351.5 million silver equivalent ounces, including 101.7 million ounces of silver and 2.82 million ounces of gold, representing an 8% decrease in silver resources and a 2% drop in gold resources over the resources at the end of 2021.

Jerritt Canyon added 67,000 gold ounces to its mineral resource estimates at the SSX and Smith mines, with measured and indicated resources at all of Jerritt Canyon totaling 1.67 million gold ounces. Jerritt Canyon mine produced 72,483 ounces of gold in all of 2022.

Inferred mineral resources for the four assets totaled 280.8 million gold equivalent ounces, or 73.6 million silver ounces and 2.36 million gold ounces, and First Majestic stated that expansionary drilling completed during 2022 at Jerritt Canyon increased inferred resources with the addition of 307,000 ounces of gold at SSX, Smith and West Generator underground mines.

Most of the 307,000 ounces were discovered along the newly opened mine corridor connecting the SSX and Smith mines underground and extending north of the Mahala gold mineralization, the company said, adding the mineralization remains open in several directions and further exploration will be done this year.

Drilling at San Dimas also increased inferred resource estimates, adding 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 1.3 million ounces of silver and 25,000 ounces of gold, according to the announcement.

The company stated that mineral reserves for 2022 were calculated using a silver price of $21.50 per ounce and a gold price of $1,750 per ounce, compared with a silver price of $22.50 an ounce for silver and $1,750 per ounce of gold the prior year.

First Majestic also reported it completed 817,588.6 feet of exploration drilling in 2022, up 9% from the prior year, with roughly 80% of this drilling focused on near-mine or brownfield targets and the remainder on looking for new discoveries.