First Majestic’s 2022 production hits new high

First Majestic Silver Corp. produced a record 31.3 million silver equivalent ounces in all of 2022, and the company’s president and chief executive officer, Keith Neumeyer, predicted another record year in 2023 with “increased gold production from Jerritt Canyon throughout the year.”

Jerritt Canyon is in northern Elko County.

The company expects to produce between 33.2 million and 37.1 million silver equivalent ounces companywide this year, or 10 million to 11.1 million silver ounces and 277,000 to 310,000 gold ounces, with all-in sustaining costs of $18.47 to $19.72 per silver equivalent ounce, according to the Jan. 19 announcement.

First Majestic produced 7.6 silver equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter from its four producing operations -- Jerritt Canyon, and San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada in Mexico -- compared with 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The fourth quarter production consisted of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 63,039 ounces of gold, and the 31.3 million total silver equivalent ounces for 2022 that included 10.5 million ounces of silver and 248,394 ounces of gold was up 16% over 2021.

Jerritt Canyon produced 16,845 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter, compared with 23,600 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of last year. Severe December weather limited haulage and ore delivery to the processing plant in the 2022 quarter.

Jerritt Canyon was the focus of First Majestic in 2022 and will “continue to be for the next couple of quarters, and we’re optimistic it will improve over that period of time,” Neumeyer said in a Jan. 19 conference call.

First Majestic acquired Jerritt Canyon from Sprott Mining Inc. in April 2021.

The Vancouver-based company expects gold production from four underground mines at Jerritt Canyon in 2023 – Smith, SSX, West Generator and Saval II - and First Majestic’s chief operating officer, Steve Holmes, said in the call that production began at the end of December from the West Generator Mine.

West Generator was mined years ago and reopened in 2022, with the secondary escapeway completed in November.

With the additional ramp-up of Smith Zone 10 and the restart of the Saval II Mine, gold production at Jerritt Canyon is expected to be between 119,000 and 133,000 ounces in 2023, First Majestic reported.

Holmes said in the call that Jerritt Canyon had to mine “quite a bit of remanent material” in 2022, but there will be production from all four mines at Jerritt Canyon in 2023. He also said the high grade for Jerritt Canyon is expected to be 5.4 grams per ton (0.19 ounces per ton) with higher grades in the first half of the year.

Jerritt Canyon stated in its announcement that ore volumes and gold grades are expected to improve in the first half of 2023 as higher-grade ore pods from the Smith Zone 10, West Generator and Saval II areas are processed at the mill.

First Majestic also reported that during the fourth quarter it reached an ore purchase agreement with a third-party to provide up to 32,000 metric tons of sulfide gold ore by the end of 2023 to feed the Jerritt Canyon roaster. Initial deliveries were processed in December.

The company said that improvements in blend optimization with the third-party ore will result in a reduction in coal consumption in the roasters due to the higher sulfur content of the purchased material.

This new ore feed, along with the start of the Saval II Mine, is anticipated to increase gold grades and increase the amount of fresh ore feed to the plant in 2023, First Majestic said.

Neumeyer stated in the production announcement that “for 2023, significant improvements are expected at Jerritt Canyon, where gold production is projected to nearly double along with lower AISC when compared to 2022.”

All-in sustaining costs for Jerritt Canyon are estimated at $1,733 to $1,842 per ounce in 2023.

Neumeyer said in the call that companywide the third quarter of 2022 was the best for First Majestic, with production of 8.8 million silver equivalent ounces. He said the decrease for the fourth quarter was due to lower production at San Dimas and Santa Elena, slightly offset by higher gold production at Jerritt Canyon and higher silver production at La Encantada.

LaCantanda produced 804,802 ounces of silver in the fourth quarter.

First Majestic is transitioning to 100% Ermitano ore at Santa Elena, which is expected to produce between 7.8 million and 8.7 million gold equivalent ounces this year, while exploration continues at the recently discovered Silvana vein within the Santa Elena mine site, according to the production announcement.

The company also completed the commissioning of a dual-circuit processing plant at Santa Elena in the fourth quarter, Neumeyer said.

The San Dimas Mine produced more than 3.05 million gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter, and Santa Elena produced 2.3 million silver equivalent ounces in the quarter, including 199,388 silver ounces and 25,830 gold ounces.

Although silver equivalent production companywide was a record in 2022, the company reported that the silver production of 10.5 million was down from 12.8 million silver ounces in 2021 and missed the lower end of the revised 2022 guidance.

Gold production for 2022 of 248,394 ounces, up from 192,353 in 2021, was a record but slightly missed guidance of 256,000 to 273,000 ounces primarily due to lower-than-expected gold grades at Jerritt Canyon, First Majestic reported.

Exploration also continues at First Majestic operations, with two underground rigs completing 4,185 meters (13,730 feet) of drilling underground at Jerritt Canyon in the fourth quarter, four rigs at San Dimas, three rigs at Santa Elena and one rig at La Encantada.

The company said it plans development activities this year at Jerritt Canyon at the newly discovered areas between the Smith and SSX mine, along with increasing production at West Generator and Saval II. Exploration drilling will be at underground at SSX, Smith and West Generator. Surface drilling targets will follow recent intercepts at Winters Creek and Waterpipe II.

Neumeyer additionally reported in the conference call that the company’s online silver bullion store’s revenue for 2022 totaled $11.6 million, “a new record.” The silver sold at an average price of $26.20 per ounce.

First Majestic plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and the year 2022 on Feb. 23.