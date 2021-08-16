First Majestic’s revenue hits record

He said, however, that all-in sustaining costs are expected to be higher than normal in the third quarter due to a $12.3 million lift on the tailing impoundment at Jerritt Canyon that is currently being constructed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Once completed, costs at Jerritt Canyon are expected to return to normal levels,” Neumyer said.

First Majestic is a silver company with the majority of its gold production coming from the Nevada mine. The company reported the average realized silver price was $27.23 per ounce, a 58% increase over the $17.33 per ounce realized in the second quarter of 2020.

Silver production totaled a little more than 3.27 million ounces in the quarter, compared with a little more than 1.83 million ounces in the 2020 quarter. Silver equivalent ounces that include gold totaled 6.44 million ounces, compared with 3.51 million ounces in the second quarter of last year.

All-in sustaining costs were $19.42 per silver equivalent ounce, compared with $19.32 per silver equivalent ounce in the 2020 quarter, according to the earnings report.

In its July production announcement, Neumeyer said the acquisition of Jerritt Canyon in the second quarter “not only gave us a new quarterly record in gold production, but it represents the company’s first investment outside Mexico.”