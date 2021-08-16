First Majestic’s revenue hits record

First Majestic Silver Corp., the new owner of the Jerritt Canyon Mine in Elko County, on Monday announced record revenue because of gold production from the new Nevada operations.
The Vancouver-based company reported that revenues hit $154.1 million because of roughly two months of gold production from Jerritt Canyon and robust production in Mexico. The revenues in the 2020 quarter were $34.9 million partly due to the COVID-19 suspension of mining in Mexico last year.
The company announced net earnings of $15.6 million, or 6 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with $10 million, or 5 cents per share, in the 2020 quarter, and adjusted net earnings totaled $12.7 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with $20.7 million or 10 cents per share in the 2020 quarter.
“Improved production rates and higher metal prices during the quarter generated record revenues for the business,” said Keith Neumeyer, the company’s president and chief executive officer. “As a result of the higher revenues, our quarterly dividend increased by approximately 33%, when compared to the prior quarterly payment.”
First Majestic declared a cash dividend of $0.006 per common share for the quarter ending June 30.
Neumeyer stated in the report that the company’s mining units generated $29.4 million in mine operating earnings due to strong production and higher realized metal prices, and Jerritt Canyon is achieving operational improvements.
He said, however, that all-in sustaining costs are expected to be higher than normal in the third quarter due to a $12.3 million lift on the tailing impoundment at Jerritt Canyon that is currently being constructed.
“Once completed, costs at Jerritt Canyon are expected to return to normal levels,” Neumyer said.
First Majestic is a silver company with the majority of its gold production coming from the Nevada mine. The company reported the average realized silver price was $27.23 per ounce, a 58% increase over the $17.33 per ounce realized in the second quarter of 2020.
Silver production totaled a little more than 3.27 million ounces in the quarter, compared with a little more than 1.83 million ounces in the 2020 quarter. Silver equivalent ounces that include gold totaled 6.44 million ounces, compared with 3.51 million ounces in the second quarter of last year.
All-in sustaining costs were $19.42 per silver equivalent ounce, compared with $19.32 per silver equivalent ounce in the 2020 quarter, according to the earnings report.
In its July production announcement, Neumeyer said the acquisition of Jerritt Canyon in the second quarter “not only gave us a new quarterly record in gold production, but it represents the company’s first investment outside Mexico.”
Jerritt Canyon produced 18,762 ounces in May and June, with Small Mine Development continuing as the contractor for the underground Smith and SSX mines, and First Majestic reported in the July announcement that five drilling rigs were active in the second quarter, two on the surface and three underground.
Plans call for connecting the Smith and SSX mines underground and looking at potential open pit production.
First Majestic’s Mexico mines include: San Dimas, which produced 1.87 million ounces of silver and 19,227 ounces of gold in the second quarter; Santa Elena, which produced 565,453 ounces of silver and 8,453 ounces of gold; and La Encantada, which produced 840,541 ounces of silver in the second quarter.