First Majestic Silver Corp. announced it has closed on the sale of its 100% owned past producing La Guitarra Silver Mine in Mexico to Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. in an all-share deal worth about $35 million.

In exchange for the La Guitarra mine, First Majestic received more than 69 million shares of Sierra Madre, which is about 48% of Sierra Madre's issued and outstanding common shares. First Majestic previously did not hold any Sierra Madre securities. The common shares of Sierra Madre were acquired by First Majestic for general investment purposes.

First Majestic’s stock price rose about 5% on March 30, the day of the announcement of the sale closure.

First Majestic currently owns three producing mines in Mexico, as well as the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine north of Elko. On March 20 First Majestic announced it was temporarily suspending mining operations at Jerritt Canyon due to several ongoing challenges including inflationary cost pressures, contractor inefficiencies, lower than expected head grades and multiple extreme weather events. Exploration will continue at Jerritt Canyon to grow the mine’s resources.

First Majestic placed the La Guitarra mine under care and maintenance in 2018 so the company could reallocate capital and resources to projects which it said had better economics and internal rates of return.

In 2017, the mine produced 611,705 oz. silver, down from 923,597 oz. in 2016 and 945,662 oz. in 2015. It also produced 5,553 oz. gold in 2017, 8,181 oz. gold in 2016 and 6,907 oz. gold in 2015.

Members of Sierra Madre’s management team operated the La Guitarra mine under prior ownership from 2006 to 2009.

Sierra Madre President and CEO Alex Langer said the acquisition of La Guitarra and its mill will advance the company toward its goal of become a mid-tier precious metals company.

“We would like to thank First Majestic for entrusting us with this opportunity, and look forward to welcoming them as our largest shareholder and their guidance on the development of La Guitarra,” Langer said.

“I have always believed La Guitarra is one of the largest undeveloped silver opportunities in Mexico,” said Greg Liller, Sierra Madre´s executive chairman and chief operating officer. “First Majestic has done an excellent job in maintaining all permits and preparing development plans necessary for restarting operations.”