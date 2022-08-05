First Majestic shows loss for second quarter

First Majestic Silver Corp. announced an adjusted net loss of $5.7 million, or a loss of 2 cents per share, for the second quarter mainly because of a drop in silver prices that led the company to reduce capital spending.

“Throughout the second quarter, the silver price continued to experience significant volatility, declining approximately 20% from $25 to $20,” said the Vancouver-based company’s president and chief executive officer, Keith Neumeyer. “As a result of this weakness, the company refocused and successfully reduced its 2022 capital investments without impacting strong growth in projected production.”

The average realized silver price of $23.93 per ounce in the second quarter was down 12% from the 2021 quarter, but the London fix silver price dropped as low as $20.41 per ounce on June 30, and the New York market price before noon on Aug. 5 was $19.915 per ounce.

First Majestic shares were at $7.77, down 28 cents, in early afternoon trading on Aug. 5.

The adjusted net loss of $5.7 million in the second quarter compared with earnings of $12.7 million, or 5 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year, while the company reported a net loss without adjustments of $84.1 million, or 32 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with earnings of $15.6 million, or 6 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter.

The $84.1 million loss was mostly because of a $78.7 million income tax expense, partially offset by a reversal of an impairment recorded at La Guitarra in Mexico as the mine was classified as an asset for sale following the May announcement that Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. will buy it for $35 million in share consideration, First Majestic reported.

Revenues in the second quarter totaled $159.4 million, up from $154.1 million in the 2021 quarter, the company stated in its Aug. 4 earnings report. The increase in revenues was primarily attributed to inclusion of a full quarter of production from the Jerritt Canyon mine north of Elko and the processing of the Ermitano ore at the Santa Elena mill in Mexico, partially offset by weaker metal prices, the company reported.

First Majestic also said that the company withheld sales of roughly 200,000 ounces of silver at the end of the quarter that would have generated roughly $5.2 million in additionally revenue at the realized price of $23.93 per ounce.

First Majestic acquired Jerritt Canyon last year and began several projects, such as the connecting the SSX and Smith mines underground, reopening the West Generator underground mine and reopening Saval II.

First Majestic produced a little more than 7.7 million silver equivalent ounces in the second quarter, up from a little less than 6.44 million silver equivalent ounces in the 2021 quarter. The silver equivalent ounces include gold produced at the Jerritt Canyon Mine totaling 18,632 ounces in the second quarter.

“In Mexico, our three operations generated healthy profit margins as approximately 80% of our total production came in at a low AISC (all-in sustaining cost) of $15.34 per ounce. In addition, we expect consolidated AISC to continue to trend lower throughout the next two quarters as production ramps up at Santa Elena and Jerritt Canyon, as well as other inflationary cost saving measures are achieved,” Neumeyer said.

The First Majestic earnings report also included the announcement that the board declared a cash dividend payment of $0.0061 per common share for the second quarter, using the formula that calls for the dividend to equal roughly 1% of the company’s quarterly revenues divided by the company’s then outstanding common shares on the record date.

The company also reported that since the second quarter ended it has repurchased 100,000 common shares as part of its buyback program.

First Majestic continues to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public through its online Bullion Store, featuring bars, ingots, coins and medallions. The company’s website is www.firstmajestic.com.