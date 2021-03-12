First Majestic to buy Jerritt Canyon

Eric Sprott, president of Sprott Mining, will continue to be a significant shareholder in First Majestic. Through the deal, Sprott or his affiliated companies is expected to own about 13 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of First Majestic.

“This deal is a win-win for both parties and we look forward to having continued exposure to Jerritt Canyon’s bright future through our increased ownership in First Majestic … We also see this as a big step forward for Jerritt Canyon where it can flourish under the larger umbrella of First Majestic,” Sprott said.” I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all the employees and management at Jerritt Canyon for their tireless efforts in the successful turnaround of the operation since Sprott Mining’s acquisition in 2015 and wish them well in their future with First Majestic.”