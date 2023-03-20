A central Nevada gold mine has been closed for several days as floodwaters continued to cover roadways.

McEwen Mining’s Gold Bar Mine about 25 miles west of Eureka suspended mining on Thursday because of the flooded roads.

The mine itself is not flooded.

“County road access has been cut off. We had a helicopter taking people in and out of the mine over the weekend, and since then, we have got a boat to pull people across,” Site Manager Todd Sylvester said Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Jesse Watts reported Saturday that 3 Bars Road was washed out. “We have to rebuild it completely, and put new culverts in it,” he announced on Facebook.

Sylvester said Monday that crews have been working on the road and have “just about got it open,” so that supplies can reach the mine, mainly fuel to operate generators and pumps.

Flooding at Roberts Creek Road is 10 to 15 miles from the mine.

Several roads have been covered with water in southern Eureka County since last week, when precipitation combined with melting snow. Emergency officials completed installation of a temporary Hesco flood barrier on Saturday.

Watts said the barrier is designed to divert water from Devils Gate.

“Teams are working diligently to get as many mitigation measures in place before the next wave,” he said Saturday, thanking Eureka County Public Works Department, Nevada Division of Forestry, and community members who have volunteered their time.

More rain and snow began moving through northeastern Nevada on Sunday night and heavy snow is expected Tuesday through Wednesday.

All of Eureka and Lander counties are under a winter weather advisory from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, as are Humboldt and most of Elko County. From 1-4 inches of snow are expected in the valleys and 6-10 inches above 5,500 feet.

The Ruby Mountains and counties to the south are under a winter storm warning with 6-18 inches of snow possible in the mountains.