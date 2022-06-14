Flooding affects Stillwater mine operations

Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. announced June 14 that the flooding in the Yellowstone National Park area has affected the operations of its mines in Montana.

The company has two large platinum group metals mines, Stillwater and East Boulder, in the area. The Stillwater mine is about 32 miles south of Big Timber, Montana, and about 28 miles north of Cooke City on the north side of the park.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported,” Sibanye-Stillwater said in a press release. “All employees at the Stillwater mine, the operation that has been most affected, are safe. A number of employees are at the Stillwater Mine site to maintain the integrity of the mine, and to provide refuge and support for campers that are arriving from the nearby Woodbine campground. We will continue to support efforts to ensure the safety of all those at Woodbine and the surrounding area.”

The Woodbine Campground is about three miles south of the Stillwater mine. Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services said on June 13 that the county’s emergency services agencies and people from the Stillwater mine rescued 68 people and about 15 dogs from the Woodbine Campground and surrounding area, ferrying people through the water by raft. Five bridges in the area were closed.

“The road between Nye and the Stillwater mine has been eroded and several bridges in the region damaged,” Sibanye-Stillwater said. “This is likely to restrict access to the Stillwater mine for some period that will be better known in the next few days. The East Boulder mine is less affected and access currently remains intact.”

The company said a full assessment of the regional impact of the floods and the impact on the operations will be undertaken once the floodwaters have subsided, probably within a few days.

“Sibanye-Stillwater will be on hand to support ongoing rescue efforts and our thoughts and prayers are with our communities and our local emergency responders as they all work on this challenging situation,” the company’s statement said.

Stillwater County DES announced the afternoon of June 14 that the Stillwater River was receding, but that the flooding along the Stillwater and Yellowstone Rivers and Rosebud Creek was “unprecedented” and the county had issued a disaster declaration.

Stillwater and East Boulder are shallow to intermediate level underground platinum group metals mines. The Stillwater mine is accessed by a 1,900-feet deep shaft and five surface portals. South-Africa-based Sibanye acquired the mines from Stillwater Mining Company for $2.2 billion in 2017. The mines have a workforce of around 2,900 employees and contractors, and produced 570,400 ounces of palladium and platinum in 2021.

The Stillwater mine is on the east side and East Boulder is on the west side of the J-M Reef, a geological formation which the company says is the only known significant source of PGMs in the US and the highest grade PGM deposit known in the world.

Sibanye-Stillwater’s stock price, which had reached a high of $20.32 on March 7, was $11.68 on June 10 and fell to $10.35 on June 14.

In Sept. 2021 ioneer Ltd., the company developing the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project southwest of Tonopah, Nevada, announced it had reached an agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater to establish a Rhyolite Ridge joint venture. Under the agreement, Sibanye-Stillwater will contribute $490 million, about 60% of total capital required for the project, for a 50% interest in the joint venture, and ioneer will maintain a 50% interest and will be the operator.

