Florida Canyon Mine looks toward long life

“We have to permit it again,” and there would need to be new leach pads, Blakeley said.

Along with making plans for the drill program, Argonaut has completed and is now using a new heap leach pad at Florida Canyon, and the company is upgrading its fleet. Blakeley said in late January there were four trucks in transit that would joint other 100-ton Caterpillar haul trucks to bring the number of 100-ton Cats to 17.

“We will be at 19 by mid-year,” said Blakeley, who has worked for Newmont Corp. and Rio Tinto but likes the “family feeling” of a small mine.

Florida Canyon, which Pegasus Gold developed in 1986, also is planning an overland conveyor system.

The mine — visible from Interstate 80 roughly 45 miles southwest of Winnemucca — has always been a low-grade deposit, so “we have to keep costs managed and run very, very lean,” Blakeley said.

Florida Canyon also has had to cope with COVID-19 and continues to do so. She said the mine went from March to October without a COVID-19 case but in mid-January one mine employee died of the coronavirus.

Contact tracing and people forced to stay home awaiting test results have been rough on the small mine, Dougherty said.