Flying Nickel may acquire Nevada Vanadium

VANCOUVER – Flying Nickel Mining Corp. and Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. are pursuing an agreement that would allow Flying Nickel to acquire Nevada Vanadium, the company that is proposing the Gibillini vanadium mine in Eureka County.

“The Gibellini Vanadium project is an ideal complement to Flying Nickel’s Minago nickel project,” said John Lee, chief executive officer of Flying Nickel. “Nickel and vanadium are both key ingredients in batteries and classified as critical metals by U.S. Geological Survey.”

He said that “Minago and Gibellini are both entering into the final environmental permitting stages and are located in mining friendly districts in North America. We believe the combined company will have one-of-a-kind mineral resource base and a dominant presence in the battery metals mining space.”

Nevada Vanadium hopes to become the first primary vanadium mine producer in the United States with Gibellini, a proposed open pit, heap leach project. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Battle Mountain District released the draft environmental statement on the project on July 22.

The BLM is taking public comment now on Gibellini that includes 6,456 acres of BLM-administered land and would employ roughly 120 people. The mine also would produce yellowcake as a side product because of the uranium deposit on site.

Nevada Vanadium acquired ownership of the project on Jan. 14 of this year in a plan of arrangement completed by Silver Elephant Mining Corp., which spun the company out of its subsidiary status.

Flying Nickel is advancing its 100% owned Minago Nickel Project in Manitoba, Canada.

Flying Nickel, which also was a Silver Elephant Mining Corp. subsidiary, would acquire the outstanding shares of Nevada Vanadium, and the combined company would then be owned 54% by Flying Nickel shareholders and 46% by Nevada Vanadium shareholders, according to an Aug. 23 news release.

The merger requires a court-approved plan of arrangement will be subject to the approval of shareholders of both companies, the TSX Venture Exchange and the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Once the transaction is approved, the Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium list of board members and management calls for the majority of the two boards to be on the new board and gives the CEO position to John Lee, who is now CEO of Flying Nickel.

Nevada Vanadium’s CEO, Ron Espell, who worked for the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection and McEwen Mining and spent 17 years with Barrick Gold Corp. in environmental management positions, will become vice president for environment, the announcement states.