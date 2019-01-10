Michael Brown has been named director of the Department of Business & Industry in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s administration.
Brown recently retired from his position as president of Barrick U.S.A., the American subsidiary of the world’s largest gold mining company.
“Michael Brown knows Nevada and understands better than anyone what goes into the development and growth of our economy,” Sisolak said. “With Michael’s successful business background and his decades of work in government and the community, I’m excited to have him at the helm of our Department of Business & Industry.”
Brown began his 24-year career at Barrick Gold Corp. in 1994 as vice president of U.S. public affairs before being named president in 2016. Prior, Brown served for eight years at the U.S. Department of the Treasury during in the Reagan Administration followed by six years as vice president of government affairs at the Gold Institute in Washington, D.C.
Brown was later appointed by U.S. Sen. Harry Reid to serve on the U.S. Mint’s Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. He also spent three years on the staff of the Ohio House of Representatives.
Brown served as a member of numerous business and philanthropic boards and committees, including as the founder of the Nevada Corporate Giving Council, a group dedicated to improving the practice of corporate philanthropy in Nevada. He has also served on the board and executive committee of the National Mining Association and is a past chairman of the Nevada Mining Association.
In 2014, Brown served on the Nevada legislature’s Interim Study Committee on Community Colleges. He currently serves as a board member on the Council for a Better Nevada, Clark County Public Education Foundation, and the Nevada Ballet Theater.
