Foundation announces scholarship fund for mining

Eureka Gold Rush Games

Money for the Western Spirit Foundation scholarship fund is raised at the annual Eureka Gold Rush Games.

EUREKA -- Western Spirit Foundation’s new scholarship program launches April 1, 2022.

Students from rural Nevada who intend to pursue post high school education in mining-related fields, whether at a technical/vocational school or a university, are encouraged to apply. The application criteria and process will be available at WesternSpiritFoundation.org.

Western Spirit Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting and creating opportunities for economic development in rural areas.

To raise money for the scholarship fund, Western Spirit Foundation hosts the annual Eureka Gold Rush Games. The Games are an old school 1800s style mining competition with events such as single jack, double jack, hand mucking, jack leg drilling, and more. The games are held at the Eureka County Fairgrounds and general admission is free. There are sponsors, vendors, food, fun, and games for the whole family.

The 2022 Eureka Gold Rush Games will be held June 25-26.

The Western Spirit Foundation scholarship fund is financed by a portion of each Eureka Gold Rush Games Diamond Peak level sponsorship. The 2021 Diamond Peak sponsor was Two Bitch Bourbon.

Additional financing is raised by raffles held at the Saturday night Grubstake Dinner Banquet.

People can support the Nevada mining community by registering online at EurekaGoldRushGames.com to be a sponsor, competitor, or vendor and to purchase Grubstake Dinner Banquet tickets.

