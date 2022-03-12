Founding member of environmental group supports Thacker Pass

Glenn Miller was a founding member of Great Basin Resource Watch, and says the environmental organization has accomplished a lot over the years to help make the mining industry more environmentally responsible. However, he also believes that lithium is going to be critical in the all-important fight against climate change, and he resigned from the GBRW board this past year over his disagreements with how the organization was dealing with the Thacker Pass lithium project.

Miller was involved with the lawsuit against the federal approval of the Thacker Pass project which was filed by GBRW and three other organizations in February 2021.

Miller said he found Lithium Americas, the company working toward building Thacker Pass, to be a pretty good company, but GBRW Director John Hadder pushed hard to file a lawsuit, which dealt mostly with the proposed mine’s tailings facility.

“And it turns out that there are still some questions about that,” Miller said.

However, a few months after the lawsuit was filed, GBRW and the other three organizations that filed the lawsuit filed a preliminary injunction to block the construction of the Thacker Pass mine.

“If successful that would have stopped everything,” Miller said. “And I was never consulted with that, and would have opposed it. And when I found out that was done, that’s when I resigned from the board of Great Basin Resource Watch.”

Miller taught at the Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Science at the University of Nevada, Reno for 40 years and is currently temporarily back as co-chair of the department.

Any mine is going to have impacts on the environment, Miller said, and Thacker Pass will be a large mine, but he has looked at the proposed operations and processes at the mine and feels the mine will be relatively benign.

Thacker Pass does not have a potential for acid drainage, Miller said.

“That’s probably one of single biggest problems with gold mines and copper mines is the acid drainage,” Miller said.

Also, Thacker Pass will not have a pit lake.

“There are 1000-year impacts when we create these pit lakes,” Miller said.

From his understanding of the process, Miller believes the use of sulfur and the tailings facility will also be fairly benign.

“It’s a lot of sulfur, but it’s converted to sulfuric acid, and that is neutralized with calcium carbonate to make gypsum. And gypsum is wallboard.”

“I’m really quite convinced they’ve got this process worked out.”

From Miller’s point of view, the impacts of the mine will probably be worth it in order to get the lithium needed for batteries.

“I am an unabashed supporter of lithium as a counter to climate change,” Miller said.

“I taught a lot of courses in environmental science and watched the issue of climate change evolve into something I think is probably the single greatest environmental threat to humans. And I think that we need to have an all-hands-on-board effort. And lithium is the only metal that is absolutely required for transportation batteries. Other metals - cobalt, manganese, nickel - some of those can be substituted with other metals, but not lithium.”

“To me the mine is a climate change issue.”

Miller said some people argue that with all the energy it takes to get the metals needed for batteries, you really aren’t accomplishing much by switching to battery power.

“But in fact if you look at most of the scientific evidence … every article that is a legitimate comparison states that, from a climate change perspective, you do have a benefit when you’re using a battery technology rather than carbon fuels.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.