Four rescued after 'ground fall' incident at Meikle Mine

ELKO – Four employees at Nevada Gold Mines’ Goldstrike Meikle underground operation were trapped for hours Tuesday due to a “ground fall incident,” according to NGM.
The incident occurred sometime Tuesday afternoon. The Mine Safety and Health Administration was notified, and the mine site was evacuated.
“Thanks to the timely and efficient response of our Emergency Response Team, all individuals were accounted for and returned home safely Tuesday evening” NGM said in a statement.
Further details on the incident will be reported as soon as they are available.