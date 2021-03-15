Franco-Nevada has record year

TORONTO – Franco-Nevada Corp. announced fourth-quarter earnings of $176.7 million, or 93 cents per share, up 56% over the 2019 quarter, and record earnings for the year 2020.

The fourth-quarter net income compared with $113.3 million in the 2019 quarter, and the company reported adjusted net income of $163 million, or 85 cents per share, for the quarter, compared with $110.8 million, or 59 cents per share, in the 2019 quarter.

For the year, Franco-Nevada announced net income of $362.2 million, or $1.71 per share, and adjusted net income of $341.5 million, or $1.82 per share, according to the March 10 earnings report.

“In 2020, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the diversity of our portfolio, the commitment of our staff, and the resolve of the employees and communities at our assets,” said Paul Brink, chief executive officer of the precious metals streaming and royalty company.

“With record precious metals prices through the year and the recovery of energy prices in the second half of the year, Franco-Nevada generated record financial results,” he said.