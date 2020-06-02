Franco-Nevada nets $109.2 million

Franco-Nevada Corp. reported adjusted net income of $109.2 million, or 58 cents per share, for the first quarter amid impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, and the company named David Harquail as board chairman, replacing Pierre Lassonde, who becomes chair emeritus. Paul Brink was appointed president and chief executive officer.
The first quarter adjusted net income compared with $65.2 million, or 35 cents per share, in the 2019 quarter.
“Franco-Nevada’s diversified portfolio performed very well in the first quarter, adding strong free cash flow to our debt-free balance sheet,” Harquail said, but he reported that “going forward, we are seeing COVID-19 related production curtailments to a portion of our mining portfolio, which will temporarily defer some of our mining revenues.”
He said that in the company’s energy portfolio, “we have seen a sharp drop in commodity prices and drilling activity and an impairment has been taken to reflect our reduced expectations for those assets. Energy is expected to be less than 10% of our revenues this year and weakness in the sector is expected to be more than offset by strength in our gold equivalent assets.”
All Franco-Nevada employees continue to work remotely, and there are no known COVID-19 cases in the royalty and streaming company, according to the earnings report.
Toronto-based Franco-Nevada stated in its earnings report that Lassonde gave his last address at the company’s annual meeting, and the board thanked him for his leadership over the past 12.5 years.
“After 35 years with Franco-Nevada, in one incarnation or another, I would like to thank all the analysts, brokers, portfolio managers and shareholders who have believed in us and helped us build a great company,” Lassonde said.
“At a time when financial markets are racked by uncertainty, volatility and violent losses in the face of COVID-19, there is nothing that gives me greater pleasure than to see our share price reach new highs and give our thousands of shareholders that extra support and comfort they deserve by having invested in Franco-Nevada,” he said.
Revenue totaled $204.5 million in the quarter, coming 89 percent from gold and gold equivalents and 11% from energy.
Franco-Nevada stated there was a net loss of $98.8 million, or 52 cents per share, because of after-tax impairment charges of $207.4 million related to the company’s interest in two energy projects. The net loss compares also with $65.2 million profit in the 2019 quarter.
Franco-Nevada, a royalty and streaming company, has a diversified portfolio that includes 56 producing assets. Operations at two of the largest, Cobre Panama in Panama and Antamina in Peru, were temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, according to the report.
Franco-Nevada announced May 11 that it signed a $100 million net smelter returns financing deal with international exploration company SolGold to advance SolGold’s Alpala copper-gold project in Ecuador. There is an option to upsize the financing to $150 million. For the first $100 million, Franco-Nevada will receive a perpetual 1% NSR interest from SolGold calculated with reference to Net Smelter Returns from the Cascabel license area.
One of the company’s royalties is on the South Arturo mining property in Nevada operated and 60 percent owned by Nevada Gold Mines on the Carlin Trend and 40 percent owned by Premier Gold. Franco-Nevada stated that South Arturo had a strong quarter due to the El Niño underground mine that went into commercial production last fall and the processing of ore stockpiles.
Nevada Gold Mines is evaluating phase one and phase three open-pit projects and the potential for an on-site heap leach operation, the report stated.
Franco-Nevada’s other royalty properties in Nevada include the Goldstrike, Marigold and Fire Creek gold mines and the Robinson copper mine near Ely, as well as the Midas Mine that Franco-Nevada developed in its earlier days.
