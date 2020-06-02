Franco-Nevada nets $109.2 million

Toronto-based Franco-Nevada stated in its earnings report that Lassonde gave his last address at the company’s annual meeting, and the board thanked him for his leadership over the past 12.5 years.

“After 35 years with Franco-Nevada, in one incarnation or another, I would like to thank all the analysts, brokers, portfolio managers and shareholders who have believed in us and helped us build a great company,” Lassonde said.

“At a time when financial markets are racked by uncertainty, volatility and violent losses in the face of COVID-19, there is nothing that gives me greater pleasure than to see our share price reach new highs and give our thousands of shareholders that extra support and comfort they deserve by having invested in Franco-Nevada,” he said.

Revenue totaled $204.5 million in the quarter, coming 89 percent from gold and gold equivalents and 11% from energy.

Franco-Nevada stated there was a net loss of $98.8 million, or 52 cents per share, because of after-tax impairment charges of $207.4 million related to the company’s interest in two energy projects. The net loss compares also with $65.2 million profit in the 2019 quarter.