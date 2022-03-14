From the editor: Binary thinking

There has been lots of media coverage of lithium projects in recent months, and the spotlight has especially been shining on Thacker Pass, with gallons of virtual ink devoted to the stories of the protesters and concerns about the effects of the mine.

I keep reading through all these stories, which often have similar themes, but I was caught up short when I read a Jan. 27 E&E News story on “How an ‘anti-trans’ group split the fight against a lithium mine.” The story said two of the lead people in the fight against Thacker Pass, Max Wilbert and Will Falk, “are part of a self-described ‘radical environmental’ group, Deep Green Resistance, that advocates for a world without industrial civilization,” and this group has some views that are anti-trans, and that has caused some of the people protesting the mine to split with Wilbert and Falk.

Reading this story probably caused some people to ponder, “radical environmentalism and anti-trans? How do those two things connect?”

Who really knows, but one thought that crossed my mind was – binary thinking.

If people see the world as either being one extreme or the other, so the only way to fix the problems of our industrial civilization is to do away altogether with all technology, rather than grappling with some messy compromises in the middle that might actually have a chance of working in reality, then maybe the notion that there might be some fluidity between male and female would offend that same sensibility.

The world is complicated, and it takes pushes and pulls from both sides to muddle through to some kind of a solution.

Did I say the world is complicated? The saga of the Thacker Pass protesters gets more complicated. A Feb. 9 post on the Protect Thacker Pass website said, “Several false statements have been circulating about Protect Thacker Pass co-founders Max Wilbert and Will Falk in the media as part of a calculated effort to sabotage our opposition to the Thacker Pass lithium mine—an effort that is being encouraged by Lithium Americas Corporation and their public relations firm.”

The story said Falk and Terry Lodge had to terminate their legal representation of People of the Red Mountain, a group protesting the Thacker Pass project, because People of the Red Mountain were spreading false information in their attempt to fight the mine.

Also, Wilbert and Falk will work with anyone who will work to stop the mine, including transgender people.

Another thing I thought about binary thinking and being completely on one side of an issue, is that you are then more willing to throw out various bits of information that seem to support your side of an issue, without really digging into the facts, and you might even play fast and loose with the facts.

Opponents of Thacker Pass sometimes throw out a piece of data like, this mine will use 1.7 billion gallons of water – that’s a lot of water! But what about all the facts and the context of that water use?

Maybe we do need to get rid of all technology to have a more peaceful, beautiful world. Probably not going to happen, though, unless we have a collapse of civilization due to polarized, binary thinking.

And I picture myself out on a snowy prairie wrestling coyotes for food and I’m not so sure.

Radical environmentalists sneer at the idea of a technological fix to greenhouse gas emissions, and a lot of people are generally skeptical of technology, but we’d better give it a shot. Of course electric vehicles using lithium batteries are not completely “green” – being human is not completely “green” – but as more and more technology becomes more green, that makes all the technology even greener. If Thacker Pass converts to the use of electric trucks in the years ahead, then the amount of diesel burned at the mine will drop, and the lithium batteries that go into electric vehicles will start out with a smaller carbon footprint.

In this issue we have a story about Nevada Gold Mines converting their TS Power Plant to natural gas and solar, along with also working on a variety of steps, large and small, to reduce power use; and we have a story about the Environmental, Social and Governance focus at mine sites.

Mining is inherently not a very green enterprise, but we keep learning better ways to get those resources we want while doing less damage to the earth.

In this issue Glenn Miller says that since he helped co-found Great Basin Resource Watch back in 1994, the environmental organization has done a lot to help make mining more environmentally responsible. But after decades of teaching environmental science, he has come to see climate change as the critical issue of our time, and he believes it is very important that we get the lithium we need for battery power. He resigned from GBRW because of his disagreement with the way they are fighting the Thacker Pass project.

The people in GBRW, on the other hand, believe the best course of action is to continue to take steps to try to make sure that the mine plan is as environmentally responsible as possible, even if that means a big slowdown to the process of developing the mine.

And the push and pull on both sides of the world’s complicated issues will continue.

