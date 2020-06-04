From the editor: People vs. the virus

But how can we make a comparison? We know what we’ve got now with the steps we have taken to shut things down and slow the virus. And what we’ve got now is bad. But any other scenario is a counterfactual. Where would we be now if we hadn’t shut things down as much as we did? We don’t know. We don’t know how many people would have died in a different scenario.

There’s a lot we don’t know about the novel coronavirus yet. We don’t know the fatality rate, but it is a lot less fatal than a virus like this can be, and we have had pandemics in the past with a lot higher fatality rate. But this coronavirus does seem to be very contagious.

Everyone has theories about the coronavirus. I’ve heard them all. Well, no, of course I haven’t, because there are so many.

The newspaper I used to own in Montana is running a series of stories written by a local historian about the effects of the 1918 flu pandemic in Montana. Lots of people were dying from the flu, even in the rural areas, and World War 1 was also going on, and there was a drought. Those were tough times.