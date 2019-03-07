This is a thank-you to all those who welcomed me into the mining industry.
Thank you to each engineer, external relations representative, miner and more for escorting this reporter into your worlds to explain how mining works and reveal a little about yourselves for the readers of Mining Quarterly.
Over the past year and a half, we’ve descended below Nevada’s crust to see the drifts of the Lee Smith, Twin Creeks, Turquoise Ridge and Northwest Exodus mines. We’ve explored the surface operations of the Marigold, Bald Mountain, Pan, Coeur Rochester, Goldstrike and Carlin mines, to name a few. We’ve wandered the construction in works at the Gold Bar and Pumpkin Hollow projects.
We’ve mourned losses, celebrated milestones, analyzed the market and scrutinized science. We’ve studied history, looked to the future and rolled with changes regarding regulation and ownership.
Thanks, too, to mining’s related businesses and organizations for showing me how you support the industry — with equipment, expertise, testing, employee placement and advanced technology. I also appreciate the advocacy and environmental groups for helping keep mining operations accountable.
Your openness paired with my growing fascination for mining made such an impression that I’ve joined you. As of February, I signed on with Kinross Gold Corp. to serve as a corporate social responsibility specialist for the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County.
Although this is my last issue of Mining Quarterly, I hope our paths will cross again as I delve further into the mining world, where you so graciously welcomed me.
Mining Quarterly now welcomes Tim Burmeister as the next mining editor. He brings experience as an editor and former owner of a newspaper in Montana. His familiarity with covering rural and government issues will help him excel as the magazine’s new leader. I’m sure you will welcome him as you did me.
Thank you again, and I look forward to working with you on the inside.
