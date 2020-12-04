From The Editor: Welcoming the New Year

Well, it’s officially the holiday season, and that means the year 2020 will soon be in the history books. For many, I believe the memories of 2020 will not bring to mind images of utter joy and happiness. It has been a challenging time for many.

The year brought economic hardships that many American citizens and business owners have not experienced in their lifetime. As we begin purchasing our gifts this holiday season, I would like to encourage Mining Quarterly readers to support the local businesses in their communities, many of which have struggled greatly this year.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, I will be returning to Ohio to spend Christmas with my family, albeit in a different and more socially distant way than in years past.

While I imagine I am not the only one looking forward to the Christmas season and coming New Year, it is important to remember the families of the more than 240,000 Americans that died as a result of the coronavirus this year. The holidays will not be quite the same this year for them, or any other.