From The Editor: Welcoming the New Year

Well, it’s officially the holiday season, and that means the year 2020 will soon be in the history books. For many, I believe the memories of 2020 will not bring to mind images of utter joy and happiness. It has been a challenging time for many.
The year brought economic hardships that many American citizens and business owners have not experienced in their lifetime. As we begin purchasing our gifts this holiday season, I would like to encourage Mining Quarterly readers to support the local businesses in their communities, many of which have struggled greatly this year.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, I will be returning to Ohio to spend Christmas with my family, albeit in a different and more socially distant way than in years past.
While I imagine I am not the only one looking forward to the Christmas season and coming New Year, it is important to remember the families of the more than 240,000 Americans that died as a result of the coronavirus this year. The holidays will not be quite the same this year for them, or any other.
While I know that simply ringing in 2021 will not bring about any significant changes to the issues facing the world, I would like to think that we can use the New Year as an opportunity to set aside the partisan issues that have divided our country for so long. It is time we come together and think more about caring for our fellow man.
The holidays are also a time to reflect and be thankful for the things we do have. To be thankful for our health and the health of our friends and loved ones, and that we somehow survived another trip around the Sun.
The mines of Northeast Nevada have continued to produce throughout the pandemic, providing much needed jobs to a state significantly impacted by coronavirus and facing a projected budget shortfall of more than $800 million. Not only have the mines continued to operate, but they continue to make headway on capital improvement projects like the third shaft project at Turquoise Ridge Complex in Humboldt County, while the Kinross Bald Mountain mine in White Pine County has continued to move forward with expansion plans.
Throughout its history, the United States has weathered its share of hardships, economic and otherwise, and the resiliency of the American people has always pulled our country through to a brighter tomorrow. I would like to encourage Mining Quarterly readers to think about their communities and what they can contribute to make them just a little better place than they were the day before. In the words of President John F. Kennedy, "One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.”
