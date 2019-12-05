From the editor: Who likes change?

But it’s good advice – don’t be upset about the changes. In the first place, the changes might turn out to be for the better, like a lot of changes in the mining industry have been through the years.

Sure, some changes might not be for the better. But if changes do make things worse, deal with it then. In the meantime, live in the moment, focus on the task at hand, and don’t get distracted by worries about what future changes might bring.

A good reason to follow this self-help advice came up during the interview with Greg Walker. When asked about the rumors going around town that there would be a reduction in personnel at Nevada Gold Mines around the end of the year, he said it wasn’t true, but that when rumors like that circulate, people get distracted, and the number of workplace safety incidents goes up.

So if a miner is working and starts to think about a story about an upcoming change – a change that really is nothing to worry about – but worrying about that change causes a distraction that results in a workplace accident – that really could cause a bad change in someone’s life.