From the editor: Who likes change?

‘Miners don’t like change,” one of the hosts of the Mining Minds podcast said during the Nov. 13 episode, a conversation with Steve Martinez.
That comment came up during a discussion about opinions on the joint venture. Martinez saw a lot of positives in the change to the joint venture: Financially, it makes sense. It takes down roadblocks. Mines can share equipment. And miners working for Nevada Gold Mines can transfer to one of the other NGM sites while staying with the same company, so their time transfers with them.
But Martinez said people are going to have problems just with the fact that there are changes.
“A lot of people, including myself … Yeah, there’s going to be changes … But we’re humans. We don’t like change. We’re like ants, we like our little pack. Somebody throws a stick there. Oh my god, what are we going to do?”
Probably most people don’t really like change. Maybe the Big Tech people over in Silicon Valley like change, but most everyone else is probably wary of change, because change takes us into the unknown, and the unknown might be worse than the way things are now.
Unfortunately, change is inevitable.
It didn’t used to always be this way. Go back a millennium or so, and there were times and places where things stayed pretty much the same century after century. Also unfortunately, people’s lives back then could be pretty harsh. Hopefully some people enjoyed the lack of change.
Then people figured out more ways to turn fossil fuels into energy, and that changed everything. And the change keeps getting faster.
During the interview with Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker for this issue, while talking about technological changes, Walker made an interesting comment:
“My father would have rolled over in his grave if he saw what we’re doing nowadays. But he also would say it’s a good thing. He spent his whole life crouching down and using hand-held machines and working in really bad conditions.”
That may be true: Walker’s underground miner father wouldn’t like all the changes that have taken place. But he would see that the changes have brought a lot of major improvements to the workplace. But somehow, he still wouldn’t like the changes.
The article in this issue on the Fallen Miners’ Memorial in Ruth is a reminder of the working conditions for miners back in the early 1900s. Multiple miners were killed every year just in one mining district. Poor miners were shot and killed during strikes.
And if so many people were killed in mining every year, how many were seriously injured?
All the many technological changes that have taken place in mining over the years have changed it from an arduous, dangerous, often poorly paid occupation into an often relatively comfortable, safe, and well-paid career.
Without the scientific advances that led to the start of microscopic gold mining in the Carlin Trend in the 1960s, we wouldn’t even be able to do the mining we do in northern Nevada today.
In the interview with Dana Bennett in this issue there is a reminder of another change in the mining industry. Years ago, there were almost no women involved in mining. A lot of miners believed in the superstition that a woman in a mine would be bad luck. In 1965, women were only one percent of the mining workforce in Nevada.
Today, about 13 percent of the mining workforce is female, and that percentage is sure to grow in the years ahead.
If an old-timer miner was resurrected and visited one of today’s mine sites, besides being completely perplexed by all the equipment and technology, he might be horrified to see women around.
If you were standing next to the old timer, you might try to calm him down: “Hey, it’s okay, you don’t need to be upset about this change.” And the old timer might look at you like you’re crazy.
But it’s good advice – don’t be upset about the changes. In the first place, the changes might turn out to be for the better, like a lot of changes in the mining industry have been through the years.
Sure, some changes might not be for the better. But if changes do make things worse, deal with it then. In the meantime, live in the moment, focus on the task at hand, and don’t get distracted by worries about what future changes might bring.
A good reason to follow this self-help advice came up during the interview with Greg Walker. When asked about the rumors going around town that there would be a reduction in personnel at Nevada Gold Mines around the end of the year, he said it wasn’t true, but that when rumors like that circulate, people get distracted, and the number of workplace safety incidents goes up.
So if a miner is working and starts to think about a story about an upcoming change – a change that really is nothing to worry about – but worrying about that change causes a distraction that results in a workplace accident – that really could cause a bad change in someone’s life.
When the change to the Barrick-Newmont joint venture was coming up, some people were worried that this would mean the end of the Newmont Legacy Fund. The story in this issue on the Nevada Gold Mines Legacy Fund says that changes being made to this social investment program are designed to make it even better as it brings positive changes to the communities in northern Nevada.
Yes, it’s natural to worry about change. But worrying about change – and making plans for positive changes – can both be self-fulfilling prophecies.