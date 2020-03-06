From the editor: Who's in control?

In the story in this issue of the Mining Quarterly on the conflict between the Operating Engineers Local 3 union and Nevada Gold Mines, OE3 Organizing Director Bruce Noel says he believes Nevada Gold Mines would like to get the union out “so that they can control the whole environment.”
How true is it that NGM wants to control the whole environment?
Back in the late 1800s and the early 1900s, some mining companies really did control the whole environment. They had company towns where the workers lived, and the company owned the houses and the stores and sometimes paid the employees with money that could only be spent in the company store, so that the company had control over everything. The old song “Sixteen Tons” has the line, “I owe my soul to the company store.” In those old mining towns, it may have even seemed like the company controlled the workers’ souls.
How did the situation change? Over time some groups wrested away some of the control. Unions came in. The media wrote stories and made the public more aware of what was going on at the mines, especially when there was a big workplace accident. And the government enacted workplace regulations and anti-monopoly regulations.
And there seems to have been a cultural shift. It’s hard to imagine people today tolerating a company in the United States having complete control over a town like they did back then.
No one thinks that Elko is going to become like a 1910 company town. But when talk began about Barrick and Newmont joining together in northern Nevada, a lot of people had concerns. What would it mean for two big companies to consolidate their control into one big company? Would workers have fewer options and would their pay and benefits be reduced over time? Would vendors get squeezed?
People in administration at Nevada Gold Mines say that bringing the operations of the two companies together has a lot of benefits, and it does. In many ways it makes sense to be able to cross lines and share facilities and realize savings that make it possible to mine lower grade ores and extend the life of the mines.
The really big companies in the world are really big because their size makes it possible to offer a lot of benefits that attract people. Think of all the conveniences of shopping on Amazon or communicating instantly with people on Facebook.
With the big companies, as with most everything in life, there are positives and negatives. The big companies may have started out with some good, even idealistic intentions, along with the goal of making money, but there are bound to be some negative consequences that come with all the changes. What will Amazon do to local stores, and are the company’s warehouse workers treated like robots?
When Facebook started out, it seemed like a great way to bring people together. Now a lot of people are concerned that Facebook is under the control of profit-driven algorithms that promote posts that get people riled up because that generates more clicks. But still, a lot of people enjoy spending time on Facebook seeing what their friends have to say.
The administrators at the mines say their companies are not trying to control the whole environment; the mining companies are businesses that make a profit while providing needed resources and while supporting their employees and their communities. I have heard the administrators express a lot of support for the entities which helped to lessen the control which companies had in the past. They express support for the media, and they say they strongly support the government’s safety and environmental regulations. They also say the unions are welcome if that’s what the workers want.
It’s interesting that these entities are the subject of a lot of contempt from the public in today’s world. Think of all the negativity about the “biased media” and the “corrupt government.”
Another group that has taken some control away from companies – workers’ attorneys – don’t get much love, either.
It seems to me that a consolidation of control does bring benefits, but it’s best to keep promoting a push and pull between different sources of control. The founders of the United States put a lot of work into trying to come up with a system that provides a good set of checks and balances between different branches of government, with input from the public all along the way, so the interests of many different groups keep weighing in to provide course corrections, and no one small group gains too much control. The system hasn’t worked perfectly, but it has had some pretty good results along the way.
So let’s have the media keep looking into and reporting on what’s going on, and the government keep doing oversight of the workplace, equal opportunity, safety and the environment, and perhaps also a union in there negotiating for the workers.
Here at the Mining Quarterly and the Elko Daily we do hear positive and negative opinions about the joint venture. We have received some messages complaining about changes. One recent message, for example, which was submitted anonymously through the elkodaily.com website, said the joint venture wasn’t a merger but a Barrick takeover, and the union and the legacy Newmont employees are getting pushed out.
“Community needs to know. Talk to former employees!” the message said.
If you have thoughts to share, you can submit them through the website or email mining@elkodaily.com.