From the editor: Who's in control?

When Facebook started out, it seemed like a great way to bring people together. Now a lot of people are concerned that Facebook is under the control of profit-driven algorithms that promote posts that get people riled up because that generates more clicks. But still, a lot of people enjoy spending time on Facebook seeing what their friends have to say.

The administrators at the mines say their companies are not trying to control the whole environment; the mining companies are businesses that make a profit while providing needed resources and while supporting their employees and their communities. I have heard the administrators express a lot of support for the entities which helped to lessen the control which companies had in the past. They express support for the media, and they say they strongly support the government’s safety and environmental regulations. They also say the unions are welcome if that’s what the workers want.

It’s interesting that these entities are the subject of a lot of contempt from the public in today’s world. Think of all the negativity about the “biased media” and the “corrupt government.”

Another group that has taken some control away from companies – workers’ attorneys – don’t get much love, either.