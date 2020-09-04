From the editor

When you open this issue of Mining Quarterly, you will notice some changes. Perhaps most notably, that this publication has a new editor.
By the time this magazine reaches your hands I will have been living and working in Elko, Nevada for just over three months. I can honestly say that relocating from my home-state of Ohio has certainly been a whirlwind experience.
I come to Mining Quarterly and the Elko Daily Free Press with a background in both magazine and newspaper journalism. I attended Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, graduating in 2016 with a degree in Magazine Journalism.
A few months later, I landed my first journalism gig, proudly serving as the editorial assistant of Ohio Magazine in Cleveland, Ohio. After about a year in Cleveland, I decided it was time to sharpen my newspaper reporting skills and began working as a general assignment reporter for a small daily newspaper in Medina, Ohio.
Eventually, I decided it was time for a new experience, and I began applying for journalism positions in the Great American West. When I got the confirmation Elko Daily Free Press Editor Jeff Mullins that I was hired, I loaded up my car with some clothes, my turntable and record collection, and set out on a more than 3,000 mile journey across the United States.
Being a history fanatic and all around car-guy, I decided I would travel the historic Route 66 as much as possible. I can honestly say that it was the journey of a lifetime, and I encourage anyone who has the opportunity to drive across the United States to do it and take in all the beauty our great country has to offer.
I was able to see the pastoral fields of the Midwest give way to the Great Plains, which as the miles rolled on, soon became the red-rocks of New Mexico and Arizona and eventually the desert landscape of eastern Nevada. Throughout my eight days on the road, I saw the world’s largest fork in Springfield, Missouri, “stood on the corner” in Winslow, Arizona and experienced the majesty of the Grand Canyon. As incredible as the journey was, by the time I made it to Las Vegas I was ready to get off the road and get back to work.
Like the individuals who have held this position before me, I have spent my initial months at Mining Quarterly learning about the mining industry and the people who count on it for their livelihood. I appreciate your understanding as I continue to learn about this truly colossal industry.
In the coming issues, you will see some familiar sections, such as our quarterly reports, updates about different mines in Nevada and the Mining Minds podcast, but you will also see some new sections, such as a quarterly feature on a historic mining town. I hope you enjoy this issue of Mining Quarterly, and stick with us, as we strive to be your best source for local mining news.
