From the editor

When you open this issue of Mining Quarterly, you will notice some changes. Perhaps most notably, that this publication has a new editor.

By the time this magazine reaches your hands I will have been living and working in Elko, Nevada for just over three months. I can honestly say that relocating from my home-state of Ohio has certainly been a whirlwind experience.

I come to Mining Quarterly and the Elko Daily Free Press with a background in both magazine and newspaper journalism. I attended Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, graduating in 2016 with a degree in Magazine Journalism.

A few months later, I landed my first journalism gig, proudly serving as the editorial assistant of Ohio Magazine in Cleveland, Ohio. After about a year in Cleveland, I decided it was time to sharpen my newspaper reporting skills and began working as a general assignment reporter for a small daily newspaper in Medina, Ohio.

Eventually, I decided it was time for a new experience, and I began applying for journalism positions in the Great American West. When I got the confirmation Elko Daily Free Press Editor Jeff Mullins that I was hired, I loaded up my car with some clothes, my turntable and record collection, and set out on a more than 3,000 mile journey across the United States.