ELKO — Operations at Jerritt Canyon’s three mines and mill slowed as the Gance Creek Fire on the Independence Mountains burned electrical power infrastructure, leaving the sites without grid power.
The on-site underground mining contractor Small Mine Development sent workers home Sept. 4 from SSX, Smith, Saval 4 and the mill, said Jim Inskeep, SMD superintendent of SSX.
The Gance Creek Fire about 35 miles northwest of Elko was reported about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and had burned an estimated 4,500 acres by Tuesday morning, fire officials reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Resources on the fire include: four hand crews, 15 engines, four helicopters, seven bulldozers, three water tenders, eight single engine air tankers, two scoopers, one air attack, and two heavy air tankers.
After the power went out about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, SMD called off night shifters for Sept. 4 and day shifters Sept. 5, Inskeep said; the contractor hopes to resume operations for Sept. 5 night shift, pending power restoration.
Generators are providing backup power in select locations until power is restored, he said. The mine's phone lines were also down.
A NV Energy spokesman said 10 utility poles and two structures burned, and repairs will begin as soon as the fire is under control and lineworkers can safely access the equipment. No other electricity customers were affected by the outage, the spokesman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.