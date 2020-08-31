Garrett to serve as next Hycroft president, CEO and director

DENVER (AP) – Dr. Diane R. Garrett, Ph.D. has been named the new president and CEO of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.
The gold and silver producer, which operates the Hycroft mine in Northern Nevada, said Garrett will assume her new roles Sept. 8. Garrett will also join the company’s board of directors on that same date.
Garrett comes to Hycroft with more than 20 years of senior executive management experience in the mining industry, as well as experience developing projects and building companies. She previously served as president, CEO and director of Romarco Minerals Inc., where she built and led the team that developed the multi-million ounce Haile Gold Mine from discovery through to final feasibility, permitting and construction.
Romarco was subsequently acquired by OceanaGold in 2015, and Garrett was appointed to the board of OceanaGold and a member of the Steering Committee for the Haile Gold Mine. Garrett was most recently employed as the president and CEO of the Toronto based Nickel Creek Platinum Corp., a mining exploration and development company.
Garrett is also a director of NovaGold Resources Inc., a gold company listed on the NYSE American and Toronto Stock Exchange. Prior to her time at Romarco, she held numerous senior positions in public mining companies including vice president of corporate development at Dayton Mining Corp. and vice president of corporate development at Beartooth Platinum Corp.
Earlier in her career, Garrett was the Senior Mining Analyst and Portfolio Manager in the precious metals sector with US Global Investors. She has also served as a director of TriStar Gold Inc. and Revival Gold Inc.
Dr. Garrett received her Ph.D. in engineering and her master’s in mineral economics from the University of Texas at Austin.
David Kirsch, chairman of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. board of directors, welcomed Garrett to the company in the statement.
“The board believes that her significant experience in permitting, developing and constructing gold mines, moving a precious-metals mining company from the development stage to the successful producer stage and her experience as a seasoned mining executive, all position her to lead our Company towards its next chapter,” he said.
Garrett said she is excited to be joining the Hycroft team.
“I appreciate the hard work carried out by current management and the Board that brought the Company to this point and I look forward to working with them to continue unlocking the value of this unique and significant mineral endowment,” Garrett said in the statement.
Upon Garrett’s appointment, Stephen M. Jones will step down from his position as interim president and chief executive officer, a role he has held since July 1, 2020.
“I have greatly enjoyed my many years at Hycroft and the dedicated team that I have worked with,” Jones said. “I am proud of all we accomplished together and look forward to seeing the future of Hycroft with Dr. Garrett at the helm.”
Kirsch thanked Jones for his years of hard work and dedication to the business.
“Steve was instrumental in getting our deal done to acquire the Hycroft Mine and has been a leader that our team has relied upon for years,” he said.
Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada.
