Garrett to serve as next Hycroft president, CEO and director

Earlier in her career, Garrett was the Senior Mining Analyst and Portfolio Manager in the precious metals sector with US Global Investors. She has also served as a director of TriStar Gold Inc. and Revival Gold Inc.

Dr. Garrett received her Ph.D. in engineering and her master’s in mineral economics from the University of Texas at Austin.

David Kirsch, chairman of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. board of directors, welcomed Garrett to the company in the statement.

“The board believes that her significant experience in permitting, developing and constructing gold mines, moving a precious-metals mining company from the development stage to the successful producer stage and her experience as a seasoned mining executive, all position her to lead our Company towards its next chapter,” he said.

Garrett said she is excited to be joining the Hycroft team.

“I appreciate the hard work carried out by current management and the Board that brought the Company to this point and I look forward to working with them to continue unlocking the value of this unique and significant mineral endowment,” Garrett said in the statement.