ELKO — Great Basin College announced they have hired Dr. Sam Spearing as the executive director of workforce development and the proposed Mining Center of Excellence.

Spearing is an engineer who has worked in the mining and underground civil construction industries for decades, having lived and worked on five continents and travelled to more than 75 countries during his career. He has published over 65 peer-reviewed journal papers, co-authored three books and has had six patents successfully commercialized and used at mines.

“I believe Dr. Spearing is the right person at the right time to lead the new Mining Center, a collaboration between Great Basin College and the University of Nevada, Reno,” said GBC President Joyce Helens. “Dr. Spearing’s career has successfully focused on technical education and training, project management, innovation, safety, research and mentoring, so he understands the importance of a well-educated and trained workforce and collaboration with industry.”

Spearing has a mining and civil engineering degree from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa and earned his Ph.D. from the Technical University of Silesia in Poland. He has held various director positions at some of the most prestigious mining schools in the world, including Kalgoorlie Regional University, the largest mining school in the world with over 2,000 mining-related students.

In 2022, Spearing was hired as a teaching professor in the Department of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno as a collaboration between Great Basin College and the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering. In 2023 Spearing was transferred to GBC.

“I am delighted to have been offered this exciting role at Great Basin College,” Spearing said. “We can now offer students and employees more options for their careers, in the communities where they study, work and live.

Spearing said the college’s Career and Technical Education programs are well established with excellent instructors and staff and good support from the industry.

“The Proposed Mining Center of Excellence will add to this by offering geology, mining and metallurgy courses that will transfer to GBC and UNR seamlessly. We hope in this way to attract more people into the mining industry.”

GBC also plans for these programs to be offered both nationally and internationally to help upskill the mining workforce in a cost-effective manner using hybrid delivery, mainly online classes and contact labs. The first offering will be high school dual credit programs starting in August 2023 on a trial basis.