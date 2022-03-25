GBC plans 'Mining Center for Excellence'

After years of discussions about starting a mining education center at Elko’s Great Basin College, it looks like the idea is moving forward to becoming a reality this year.

“We’re all excited about it,” Great Basin College President Joyce Helens said this month.

Helens said the Nevada Mining Center for Excellence, which is being planned for the National Guard Armory building across the street from the college in Elko, is the result of a fruitful collaboration between Great Basin College and the University of Nevada, Reno's Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering, formerly the Mackay School of Mines.

The ball got rolling on the process of the college acquiring the Armory building from the National Guard when the Elko City Council recently approved a letter of intent on the property transfer involving the Board of Regents, the Nevada Division of State Lands, the state land registrar, and the National Guard. The city council was the first to sign the letter of intent, and council members expressed their enthusiasm for the Armory building becoming a Nevada Mining Center for Excellence.

State Land Registrar Charles Donohue was at the council meeting and said he is in support of the property transfer. Troy Miller, the director of real estate for UNR, said the National Guard is in full agreement for it to move forward.

Miller agreed with a comment that for a transaction that involves a bunch of government entities, the Armory property agreement seems to be happening quite quickly.

“It’s good that we can all work together for such a good use of the property,” he said. "Great Basin College has been a really good partner to work with to bring this forward for the community.”

The letter of intent says the Nevada System of Higher Education will pay up to $190,434 to cover the Guard’s debt for improvements they made to the property, plus up to $10,000 to cover transfer and closing costs.

Sonja Sibert, the vice president for business affairs at GBC, said “I anticipate by the end of 2022, hopefully sooner, the acquisition will be completed.”

The Amory building is 10,404 square feet. The property also has two storage buildings; one is 2,160 square feet, and the other is 252 square feet.

The building is the right size for the Mining Center for Excellence, Helens said. There are rooms that can be used as classrooms and offices, and there is a large open area that will be ideal for training sessions or other uses.

“It’s just very well suited,” she said.

The building is ready to be used as-is but there may be renovations and modernizations in the future as the needs of the new mining education center come into focus.

Sibert said they are looking at potentially a $500,000 investment in the renovation work.

The letter of intent includes a description of the mission of the new mining education center:

“The Nevada Mining Center for Excellence would seek to further collaborative engagement, innovation, research activities, and educational activities, for the future of mining in Nevada. Through such activities, GBC and UNR intend to provide opportunities for skills enhancement for the current employed workforce in Elko County, in the form of contract training or other professional development with classes, seminars and workshops, as well as business, finance and computer software training. GBC and UNR would also utilize the real property for GBC professional development classes and seminars (for both mining and non-mining professional development), with ‘STEM’ community interactions and workshops, as well as teacher development and K-12 student educational opportunities.”

A collaborative effort

Helens said the Nevada Mining Center for Excellence is the result of a collaboration that has been growing in recent years between Great Basin College, UNR and the Mackay School. When she arrived at GBC as president about five years ago she saw the potential for what could be accomplished.

“Even though we had been a leader in tactical training with the mining industry for decades -- very successfully -- I didn’t see that we had any close relationship or tie-in with the research and development of the Mackay School of Mines,” Helens said. “I found that interesting, because that would be a natural collaboration.”

She met with Marc Johnson, who was president of UNR at the time.

“We talked about what we do, in terms of our missions, and our overlapping mission,” Helens said. “And I told him that I really didn’t feel like a competitor, because I never felt that there were ‘your students’ and ‘my students,’ they are our students in the state of Nevada. That really set us off, I think, on a great pathway. Because he said, I am all for collaboration; let’s do it.”

They started out with some relatively small collaborations, like a shared phone system. But even that saved lots of money for GBC.

When Brian Sandoval became president of UNR, Helens said, the focus on beneficial collaborations stepped up even more.

“He has such an intimate knowledge of the state, and an appreciation -- I would even call it a dedication -- to our rural and frontier areas. There was no explanation needed. He got it.

“When we sat down together with our executive teams -- and we meet regularly -- we were able to say, OK, what has worked, and how can we continue to expand, and move to academic and student affairs, and collaborate there, and then also, what other areas are natural for us?

“And I brought up the Nevada Mining Center for Excellence idea. He was so supportive.”

Helens said the new director of the Mackay School, Annie Huhta, also became involved in the planning.

“We started getting together with other partners and saying, what can this be? It was going to be a collaboration to improve services and add value to the mining industry. It wasn’t about us telling the mining industry what they need. It was listening and then being able to adapt to that. And not only have the research and development that’s needed, but also tactical training.

“For me this was a natural marriage. There was no competition, it was the best kind of collaboration.”

“I think when we see this real deep collaboration between the university and Great Basin, that tells the industry something. We are not competing; we’re saying together we’re going to serve you better. And it doesn’t mean that anybody is less. It’s not like UNR is taking over, or anything like that. It’s just that UNR has a strong history in the Mackay School of Mines of developing people who are out there in the industry successfully. And Great Basin College has over 50 years of producing a well-skilled workforce with technical training for the industry. So if we get together and talk to each other as well as talk to the industry, it can only be better.

“Nobody is taking over. We are saying, we’re working for our students; it’s still GBC and it’s still UNR.

“But to me, it all started here back in 1800s in Elko. And for me it’s coming full circle. It’s bringing everything back together so that we’re not disparate, we’re unified.”

Helens also commented that the best time for the college to make adjustments to its business plan is when it is experiencing success.

“We’re successful. We’re sustainable now, even after a terrible recession, even after a terrible pandemic and budget cuts. We were cut 12% that we have not gotten back. But we still are on an upward trajectory and we’re solid. But this is still the time to look at what alterations in our business plan need to happen. And that’s why collaborations with UNR are so important.”

Meeting with the industry

Helens said they considered several possible sites for the Nevada Mining Center for Excellence, including the college’s satellite centers at Winnemucca and Battle Mountain. But GBC has had its eyes on the possibility of acquiring the Armory building in Elko for a long time. Getting the property was a somewhat complicated process, because of the involvement of the National Guard, the state, and the city. But the acquisition of the property recently became feasible.

A couple of months ago, Helens said, people from GBC, UNR and Nevada Gold Mines toured the Armory building, and they agreed it would be the perfect place for the college’s new mining center.

As the people from GBC and UNR were discussing the possibilities, Helens said, they had dinner with Barrick Gold President Mark Bristow and others on the Nevada Gold Mines executive team.

“And they said, ‘We’re right here with you for that. We will contribute and help make this happen.’ So that was really important to us, obviously,” Helens said.

“In April we’ll have our listening session with the industry, and then we’ll sort through ideas with them and say, what is it you need there? What we’re looking at is a one stop shop for any kind of training or education that’s necessary for the mining industry.”

Having the new mining education center at Great Basin College may help inspire more people who are native to rural Nevada decide to get the training they need to join the mining industry. Sometimes when people from urban areas come to work in mining, it’s not a good fit and they leave, and that can be costly to the mining company.

“When you have a rural population that loves working here and understands it, and to be able to continuously provide opportunities for growth, that’s part of building healthy communities,” Helens said.

A dynamic industry

Helens said when she talks to legislators and others around Nevada, she often has to explain to them the realities of the rural areas of the state, and the importance of mining to the entire state.

She said sometimes economic development people in the urban parts of the state say that rural areas need to get more economic diversification rather than just focusing on mining.

“What I told legislators is, I’m not apologizing for wanting to serve mining, or even upping the ante here with a Mining Center for Excellence, because this is a thriving, dynamic industry that is changing all the time. And I said, for example, you now have rooms full of coders, you have the development of autonomous vehicles bigger than any room we’re sitting in. And these require very specialized skills, and we can help provide the well-skilled workforce for that.

“So it’s nothing to be apologetic for. We realize mining is here, and when it’s done right and we’re part of that, it provides healthy communities.”

“I think the Mining Center for Excellence, if it’s in Elko, it just supports this and says we are on board with the mining industry and the suppliers, and we’re going to be right there, not just after the wave, reacting, but we’ll be there developing along with it.

“I’m pretty passionate about it, I’m excited about it, and it matters.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.