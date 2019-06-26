TONOPAH – Gemfield Resources Ltd.’s proposed gold mine south of Tonopah would tap a historic mining district in sparsely populated Esmeralda County.
The project located half a mile from Goldfield consists of 1,213 acres of public land administered by the Bureau of Land Management and about 721 acres of private land. If approved, Gemfield estimates the mine would be in business for 12 years.
The Bureau of Land Management’s Tonopah Field Office has prepared a Final Environmental Impact Statement on the project. A public meeting was held on March 28 to collect comments, and responses to the comments have been incorporated into the FEIS.
Many Joshua trees would be removed to make way for the mine, according to the document.
After a 30-day review period, the Tonopah Field Office will make a determination to either approve the project or select the no-action alternative.
