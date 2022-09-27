Geologist assessing gold reserves of Elko County property

Thunder Energies Corp. has announced the engagement of Lane A. Griffin, a professional geologist, to assess the reserves of gold and other valuable minerals present at Thunder Energies' Kinsley Mine property in Elko County. The property is about 55 miles south of the Long Canyon mine.

Initial exploratory work will include extensive drone flyovers of the property to help identify the best possible locations for surface mining.

Thunder Energies entered into a joint venture and partnership agreement with Fourth and One this past spring.

"Now that the property is within our corporate structure, we can proceed to quantify the extent of our reserves of gold and other minerals on the several thousand acre tract," Thunder Energies President Rick Haynes stated in announcing Griffin's retention.

Griffin, in his written summary of an initial assessment of the region, said proven reserves in adjoining property are a strong, but not definite, indicator for Thunder Energies' property.

"US Minerals Exploration Company discovered sediment hosted gold mineralization in 1984 and subsequently an open pit cyanide heap leach operation was conducted by Alta Gold Company on this area just to the north of the (Thunder Energy) claims,” Griffin wrote. “A total of just over 138,000 ounces of gold and minor silver was produced through 1999. A series of small mining companies have held the property since the mine closure and they have conducted extensive drilling and geophysical exploration of the pit and prospects to the west and south.

“Several zones of high-grade gold mineralization were encountered in these drilling campaigns on the western flank of Kinsley Mountain. The true extent and exact nature of this mineral endowment remains unclear but the district has attracted serious attention from the exploration community and continued drilling is planned."

The company's acreage is part of the Kinsley Mountain and specifically the Secret Canyon area. In addition to the 138,000 ounces in proven reserves, another adjoining property mining firm has proved well in excess of 400,000 ounces in gold reserves, according to Thunder Energy. The company said an industry mining journal reported on the reserves and the richness of the area in a 2020 article.

Griffin noted that the mineral reserves at the Kinsley Mine will likely include precious and base metals. Copper, tungsten, lead, molybdenum, zinc, antimony and bismuth have been historically found on the property in ore concentrations and in anomalous amounts. No recent exploration has been conducted in these areas to further identify these and other associated minerals of interest.