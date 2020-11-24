Geology-themed 2021 calendar available from College of Science

RENO— The Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology 2021 calendar is now available. The 12-month calendar is a celebration of the Silver State’s geology featuring a different topic each month ranging from volcanic hills to Lamoille Canyon and Monte Cristo Ridge.
While this calendar shows holidays and lunar cycles like most calendars, geology history is also sprinkled throughout the year. Highlights include day in 1844 when John C. Fremont discovered Pyramid Lake, the discovery of silver ore in Pony Canyon in 1862 and the 2019 earthquake at the Monte Cristo Mountain Range.
The calendars cam be purchased for $12 by visiting https://pubs.nbmg.unr.edu/Nevada-geology-calendar-2021-p/cal2021.htm or by calling 775-682-8766. Calendars can also be purchased at The Flag Store in Sparks, Sundance Books and Music in downtown Reno and at the Nevada Wolf Shop in the Joe Crowley Student Union on campus.
Orders of 10 or more calendars are discounted to $10 each and, upon request, come with a Nevada-shaped pin created from Nevada rocks and minerals made and generously donated by Jon Price, Nevada State Geologist Emeritus.
The photos featured in the calendar were chosen through the Bureau's annual photo contest.
This year's contest winners are:
• First-place: Bob Tregilus, Wheeler Peak, elevation 13,063 feet (3,982 meters), Snake Range, Great Basin National Park, White Pine County, January main photo.
• Second-place: Garrett Wake, aerial photograph of the Gold Butte National Monument, Clark County, October photo.
• Third-place: Brian Swick, Diana’s Punch Bowl lies along a north-trending, concealed fault in Monitor Valley, Nye County, June photo.
Photo Contest for 2021
Those that would like to participate in the 2021 Nevada Geology Calendar photo contest can do so by submitting their entries to Christina Clack at cclack@unr.edu by the May 31, 2020 deadline. All submissions must be taken in Nevada and a location or GPS coordinate must accompany each photo along with a description. High quality, high-resolution photo files of at least 300 DPI are required for quality printing. There is no limit on how many photos an individual can submit. NBMG cartographers will make the final decision on the winning photos. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third-place winners.
