Geology-themed 2021 calendar available from College of Science

Those that would like to participate in the 2021 Nevada Geology Calendar photo contest can do so by submitting their entries to Christina Clack at cclack@unr.edu by the May 31, 2020 deadline. All submissions must be taken in Nevada and a location or GPS coordinate must accompany each photo along with a description. High quality, high-resolution photo files of at least 300 DPI are required for quality printing. There is no limit on how many photos an individual can submit. NBMG cartographers will make the final decision on the winning photos. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third-place winners.