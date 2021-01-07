GGL Resources Corp. shares initial sampling results from Gold Point, Nevada

Planning and permitting are underway for the next exploration program, expected to commence in the first quarter of this year. This program is fully funded and will include reverse-circulation drilling, excavator trenching, rehabilitation work, and sampling at the Orleans Mine, the other main, former producer on the property. The initial drilling will test near to and along strike of known mineralization at the Great Western Mine. Later drill programs will be designed to test targets elsewhere on this under-explored project as additional results become available and comprehensive geological models are developed.

GGL is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The company has recently acquired an option on the Gold Point project in the Walker Lane Trend located in Southern Nevada, which consolidated several gold-silver veins, two of which were past producing high-grade mines. The company also holds the McConnell gold-copper project located 22-kilometers southeast of the Kemess Mine in north-central British Columbia, and promising diamond exploration projects in Nunavut and the Lac de Gras diamond district of the Northwest Territories. Lac de Gras is home to Canada's first two diamond mines, the world class Diavik and Ekati mines discovered in the 1990s. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases in close proximity to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Nor