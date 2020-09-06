GGX Gold Commences Diamond Drilling Gold Drop property

It is now interpreted that AMT19-01 was drilled into a down-dropped, northern block and that the southern block is a better location because the interpreted source of the anomaly lies closer to surface.

If successful, the test at the Gold Drop property could result in the discovery of a new gold deposit or even a new gold deposit type. It could also lead to further investigations utilizing the new geophysical technique in other areas of the Greenwood Mining Camp. View the Video at GGXGOLD

This field season began in June with development and implementation of protocols and measures to prevent and control the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Personnel received training and individual daily temperature self-monitoring was implemented. An inspection of the accommodations by the Ministry of Mines took place on June 26, with no concerns.

Initial field work has been focused on preparation for trenching and drilling, with targets being marked out at the C.O.D. vein, Rhoderick Dhu, and Gold Drop mine areas. These areas will be trenched first and then drill tested if warranted. Previous drill holes and trenches from 2017 and 2018 at the COD were surveyed with a Trimble Geo7X instrument for sub-meter accuracy, and prospecting and rock sampling was initiated.